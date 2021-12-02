ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Jury in Craig Wright lawsuit ‘cannot all agree on a verdict’

 4 days ago

The court battle over 1.1 million Bitcoin is at a standstill as the jury in the case has been deadlocked for days. The court case between Australian Craig Wright and the estate of his now deceased friend David Kleiman over legal rights to tens of billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin...

decrypt.co

Craig Wright Lawsuit Over $57B in Bitcoin Could Be Headed for Mistrial

Craig Wright speaking at Coingeek 2020. Image: Decrypt. The estate of Dave Kleiman sued Craig Wright in 2018. A lawsuit alleges that Kleiman and Wright were partners who invented Bitcoin together. Wright claims he is the sole inventor of Bitcoin. When presented with two impossible options, sometimes it's best to...
LAW
coingeek.com

Bitcoin civil war and why Craig Wright is Satoshi Nakamoto—The Jist features Kurt Wuckert Jr

Kurt Wuckert Jr. recently guested on the weekly show hosted by U.K.-based media The Jist, where he discussed a myriad of topics, including Dr. Craig Wright and why he’s under such intense attack, the Bitcoin civil war and why it centered on block size, El Salvador’s colossal mistake, how Mastercard has managed to manipulate an entire industry, and more.
MARKETS
coingeek.com

Kleiman v Wright jury still out, what will they decide and how?

The jury in the history-making Kleiman v Wright trial is still deliberating on a verdict, and their decision could change both Bitcoin’s future and perceptions of its past. The amounts of money in question could reach hundreds of billions of dollars, setting a new record for personal litigation. Why is it taking so long to decide, and what could be going through the jurors’ minds?
LAW
Satoshi Nakamoto
coingeek.com

Kleiman v Wright Day 14 recap: Craig Wright takes the stand… again

Dr. Craig Wright took to the witness stand for the second time in the Kleiman v. Wright trial when the defense team called him as their final witness. Day 14 began with plaintiff lawyer Andrew Brenner continuing his cross-examination of Dr. Ami Klin, the psychologist that specializes in Autism research. Brenner was trying to argue that Dr. Klin is a professional expert witness, that he was paid a lot of money by the defendant’s counsel, and that the methodology he used to ultimately diagnose Dr. Wright with autism was flawed.
LAW
coingeek.com

‘Craig Wright is Satoshi Nakamoto’: Wall Street technologist Jerry Chan

The ongoing “trial of the century” between Ira Kleiman and Dr. Craig Wright has drawn speculation from people across the globe regarding the identity of Satoshi Nakamoto, the author of the Bitcoin white paper. One such personality is Jerry Chan, a technologist in the digital asset space and a former Wall Street technologist at Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. In a recent video, Chan shared details about his meetings and conversations with Dr. Wright and why he is convinced that Dr. Wright and Satoshi are the same person.
MARKETS
coingeek.com

Craig Wright: Not the messiah, just a very naughty boy who created Bitcoin

Bitcoin maximalists can’t accept that Dr. Craig Wright is Satoshi Nakamoto because he fails to embody the mythologies these maxis adopted during the Bitcoin creator’s absence from the scene. The blockbuster civil trial currently wrapping up in a Florida federal court has Dr. Wright defending himself against Ira Kleiman, the...
ECONOMY
leedaily.com

A Couple Stored Ira Gold at Home. They Owe the IRS More Than $300,000

It can be risky to invest retirement-plan funds in abstruse assets without proper advice. A husband and a wife in Rhode Island have learned that lesson the challenging way. It’s an official law that owners of individual retirement accounts with assets invested in gold and silver coins can’t secure them in a safe at their home. A personal retirement account in the United States is a form of “individual retirement plan,” granted by many economic institutions that provide tax advantages for retirement savings.
RELATIONSHIPS
cryptocoingossip.com

Inside the blockchain developer’s mind: Blockchain consensus, Part 1

Gaining a deeper understanding of a popular — but meanwhile widely misunderstood — concept in blockchain technology: the consensus algorithm. Cointelegraph is following the development of an entirely new blockchain from inception to mainnet and beyond through its series, Inside the Blockchain Developer’s Mind. In previous parts, Andrew Levine of Koinos Group discussed some of the challenges the team has faced since identifying the key issues they intend to solve and outlined three of the “crises” that are holding back blockchain adoption: upgradeability, scalability, and governance. This series is focused on the consensus algorithm: part one is about proof-of-work, part two is about proof-of-stake and part three is about proof-of-burn.
TECHNOLOGY
cryptocoingossip.com

Exchange Giant FTX Releases 10 Proposals for Crypto Market Regulators

Crypto exchange giant FTX has released a list of 10 proposals for market regulators in the US looking to oversee the digital asset space. In a new blog post, the exchange reveals what it calls “FTX’s Key Principles for Market Regulation of Crypto-Trading Platforms.”. First on the list is to...
MARKETS
Rolling Stone

Today’s Supreme Court Case Makes It Clear: Amy Coney Barrett Will Decide the Future of Abortion Rights in the United States

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a Mississippi case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. After almost two hours of oral argument, it’s clear that the fate of nationwide legal abortion is now in the hands of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. That’s not good news for the future of abortion rights. The case argued today involved a ban on abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy. Roe and subsequent Supreme Court cases had been entirely clear that states could not ban abortion before “viability,” a medical term indicating when a fetus has developed enough that it could survive outside a woman on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

SPAC tied to Trump's social media venture receives inquiries from U.S. SEC

Dec 6 (Reuters) - The blank check firm taking former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media venture public said on Monday it has received fact-finding inquiries from financial regulators as it gave investors a first look into its business ahead of its stock market listing. Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC.O)...
POTUS
cryptocoingossip.com

Bitmart hacked for $200M following Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain exploit

The hackers made away with a mix of over 20 tokens that includes altcoins such as BNB, Safemoon, BSC-USD and BPay. Crypto exchange Bitmart lost nearly $200 million in a hot wallet compromise hosted over the Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC) blockchains. The $200 million Bitmart hack was...
ECONOMY
cryptocoingossip.com

Things to know (and fear) about new IRS crypto tax reporting

The new law redefines “cash” to include “any digital representation of value” including cryptocurrency, but in an anonymous system, is this going to work?. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (H.R. 3684) put crypto in the crosshairs, where Congress and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) hope to scoop up enormous tax dollars. This reporting regime is projected to rake in an astounding $28 billion over the next ten years. No other provision in this massive recently enacted federal law is supposed to produce tax dollars that are even close. If you don’t think that means the IRS is coming for your crypto in a very big way and that Congress is trying hard to facilitate it, think again.
INCOME TAX

