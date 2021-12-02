Jury in Craig Wright lawsuit ‘cannot all agree on a verdict’

Gaining a deeper understanding of a popular — but meanwhile widely misunderstood — concept in blockchain technology: the consensus algorithm. Cointelegraph is following the development of an entirely new blockchain from inception to mainnet and beyond through its series, Inside the Blockchain Developer’s Mind. In previous parts, Andrew Levine of Koinos Group discussed some of the challenges the team has faced since identifying the key issues they intend to solve and outlined three of the “crises” that are holding back blockchain adoption: upgradeability, scalability, and governance. This series is focused on the consensus algorithm: part one is about proof-of-work, part two is about proof-of-stake and part three is about proof-of-burn.

