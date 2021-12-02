ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meta Effectively Ends Cryptocurrency Ads Ban

cryptocoingossip.com
 3 days ago

Meta (formerly Facebook) has announced a new policy for crypto ads on its platform, effectively ending the ban it once put into place for such ads. It cites market maturity and regulatory measures as the reasons behind the change. Meta has finally ended its ban on cryptocurrency ads with...

cryptocoingossip.com

Comments / 0

Related
cryptocoingossip.com

FTX releases crypto regulation proposals before US congressional hearing

The “FTX’s Key Principles for Market Regulation” blog consists of a 10-points proposal aiming to help U.S. regulators build a crypto-centric regulatory framework. Bahamian-based cryptocurrency exchange FTX released a list of principles and proposals to help policymakers build the regulatory framework. The policy recommends the market-structure choices made by several leading crypto exchanges and suggests its implementation across all jurisdictions.
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

Are the Crypto Markets on the Verge of an Altseason? Here Are the Metrics To Watch, According to Blockchain Researcher

As the crypto markets move sideways, a prominent blockchain researcher is analyzing whether another “altseason” could be on the horizon. Head of research blockchain intelligence firm IntoTheBlock Lucas Outumuro notes in a recent newsletter that Ethereum’s (ETH) price against Bitcoin (BTC) has just hit a 42-month high. He points out...
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

Bitmart hacked for $200M following Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain exploit

The hackers made away with a mix of over 20 tokens that includes altcoins such as BNB, Safemoon, BSC-USD and BPay. Crypto exchange Bitmart lost nearly $200 million in a hot wallet compromise hosted over the Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC) blockchains. The $200 million Bitmart hack was...
ECONOMY
cryptocoingossip.com

Crypto Assets in India Will Be Regulated and Monitored, Not Banned

According to the latest reports, the Indian government is reportedly looking to regulate the crypto asset class instead of banning it. This is a U-turn from previous reports suggesting that cryptocurrencies would be banned. News of India’s stance on the cryptocurrency asset class has once again taken a new form,...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Currency#Cryptocurrency
cryptoslate.com

Facebook to allow crypto ads after Meta rebrand

Meta has finally ended its ban on cryptocurrency ads and has introduced a statement that acknowledges that the company will now accept 27 regulatory licenses. With this announcement, Meta is reversing its previous policy that prohibited companies from running crypto ads on the social networking website Facebook. Meta It was...
INTERNET
cryptocoingossip.com

SEC Boss Acknowledges That Bitcoin Is A Competitor For U.S. Banking System

Bitcoin has proven to be a long-term play which means nations can no longer ignore the impact of the cryptocurrency on the economy. One way that nations have responded to this has been through regulations. While some countries have implemented favorable laws for bitcoin, others have gone the route of trying to stop the digital asset. The United States skews towards the latter.
MARKETS
hypebeast.com

Facebook Backpedals on Cryptocurrency Ad Restrictions

Shortly after Facebook’s cryptocurrency lead David Marcus has stepped down, the company has now announced that it’ll begin allowing advertising for crypto once again. Citing greater government oversight and a more mature market for the world of cryptocurrency, Meta says that it’ll soon expand the list of regulatory licenses it accepts from just three to a much larger pool of 27, opening the gates to many more companies and businesses to advertise on its platform.
INTERNET
cryptocoingossip.com

India to regulate, not ban, crypto: Cabinet documents

Indian crypto investors will reportedly be given a certain time frame to declare their crypto holdings, and must then hold their assets on crypto exchanges regulated by SEBI. According to reports from local media, the Indian government will not move for an outright ban on crypto and will instead regulate the sector.
ECONOMY
Fortune

Meta’s cryptocurrency boss, David Marcus, to leave company at year-end

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Meta Platforms’ cryptocurrency ambitions were dealt yet another blow Tuesday. Just weeks after the long-awaited debut pilot program of Novi, the social media and advertising giant’s digital wallet app, David Marcus, the executive who...
MARKETS
CNN

Meta exec behind Facebook's cryptocurrency project to step down

(CNN Business) — David Marcus, the executive in charge of the troubled cryptocurrency project at Meta Platforms — the company formerly known as Facebook — announced Tuesday he will step down at the end of the year to pursue other projects. Marcus, who previously was the president of PayPal, joined...
BUSINESS
Washington Post

Is India Banning Cryptocurrency? How Can It Do That?: QuickTake

India is one of the world’s fastest-growing markets for cryptocurrency trading, even though the ability to trade Bitcoin and its peers freely and anonymously undermines the country’s limits on the convertibility of its currency, the rupee. The central bank is clear that it wants all private cryptocurrencies banned while it creates an official digital currency. The government, however, is open to exceptions to promote blockchain technology. Amid these competing goals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration is racing to finalize legislation in time for the last parliament session of the year.
CURRENCIES
atlanticcitynews.net

With sales at $5 billion, India to ban purchase of cryptocurrencies

NEW DELHI, India: India will introduce a bill during the winter session of Parliament that could block the use of most private cryptocurrencies and regulate virtual currencies, the government announced. According to a legislative agenda for the winter session that begins later this month, the bill will still allow the...
MARKETS
sanantoniopost.com

Cryptocurrencies crashing in major hub amid looming ban

Crypto prices have been plummeting in India since a government proposed bill seeking to ban private virtual currencies sent holders into a panic-selling mode. The top crypto, bitcoin, dropped 14% on India's WazirX crypto exchange and was just 0.5% down on Binance, according to Bloomberg statistics. Ethereum sunk 15% while shiba inu coin and dogecoin slid more than 20% on the WazirX, but were relatively unaffected on Binance and Kraken. Tether also plunged on the exchange while remaining steady elsewhere.
CURRENCIES
CNN

India sows confusion with plan to ban 'private cryptocurrencies'

New Delhi (CNN Business) — India is flirting with a ban on cryptocurrencies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government on Tuesday said that it is preparing to introduce a bill that would regulate digital currencies. There's still much that's unknown about the proposal. A cryptically worded description of the bill posted...
ECONOMY
okcheartandsoul.com

Google, Twitter, Meta receive 8 legal complaints for not removing banned content

Google, Twitter, and Meta (beforehand Fb) acquired a complete of eight new administrative measures in Russia for failing to take away banned content material from their networks, in accordance with a Moscow court docket on Tuesday. Two protocols have been registered in opposition to Google below Half four of Article 13.41 of the Administrative Code (failure to take away hyperlinks) and one protocol below Half 2 of the identical Article (failure to take away banned content material), the court docket stated, in accordance with ANI. Google was fined a complete of 39 million rubles (USD 520,00) in September for failing to delete content material that was forbidden in Russia, together with incitement to extremism, in addition to refusing to retain private information of Russian nationals inside Russia.
INTERNET
ithinkdiff.com

Meta will introduce end-to-end encryption on Instagram and Messenger by 2023

Meta will push end-to-end encryption protection on Instagram and Facebook Messenger by 2023. The company had previously planned to roll out privacy protection by 2022 but has now delayed it by a year. Having said that, the company says that it is following a three-pronged approach that provides safety and privacy to users and continues to fight against child exploitation as requested by the law enforcement agencies. Recently, Meta introduced support for end-to-end encryption on WhatsApp chat history.
CELL PHONES
u.today

BREAKING: Indian Government to Ban Almost All Cryptocurrencies

India's government is on track to impose a ban on virtually all privately issued cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ether, according to a bill slated for the winter parliament session. It will allow for "certain exceptions" in order to promote the technology, as per the bill's agenda:. To create a...
MARKETS
Tom's Hardware

Swedish Regulators Call for a Ban on Cryptocurrency Mining

China is no longer alone in thinking cryptocurrency mining should be banned: Sweden's Financial Supervisory Authority and Environmental Protection Agency recently called for mining to be banned due to its environmental impact. The regulators didn't mince words in a statement published on November 5 titled "Crypto-assets are a threat to...
MARKETS

