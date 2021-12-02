Meta Effectively Ends Cryptocurrency Ads Ban

Google, Twitter, and Meta (beforehand Fb) acquired a complete of eight new administrative measures in Russia for failing to take away banned content material from their networks, in accordance with a Moscow court docket on Tuesday. Two protocols have been registered in opposition to Google below Half four of Article 13.41 of the Administrative Code (failure to take away hyperlinks) and one protocol below Half 2 of the identical Article (failure to take away banned content material), the court docket stated, in accordance with ANI. Google was fined a complete of 39 million rubles (USD 520,00) in September for failing to delete content material that was forbidden in Russia, together with incitement to extremism, in addition to refusing to retain private information of Russian nationals inside Russia.

INTERNET ・ 12 DAYS AGO