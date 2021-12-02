ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duchess of Cornwall attends war memorial rededication service

By The Newsroom
 3 days ago
The Duchess of Cornwall has joined a short service of rededication to mark the 100th anniversary of a village war memorial.

The Seend War Memorial, in the village of Seend in Wiltshire, was unveiled in February 1921 to commemorate the 25 soldiers from the parish who died during the First World War.

The Cornish granite memorial also remembers the seven men who were killed in the Second World War, and Andrew Holloway, who died in Iraq in 2005.

The Duchess of Cornwall signs the visitor’s book (Finnbarr Webster/PA) (PA Wire)

Camilla who is patron of the War Memorials Trust, laid flowers at the memorial and met family members of those named on it.

The Last Post was played and two-minute silence held.

Before leaving, the duchess accepted a posy of flowers from 10-year-olds Lily King and Florence Crossman, who attend Seend Primary School.

Later, she met the family who run the Spar shop in nearby Devizes, to thank them for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Camilla receives a posy of flowers from school pupils Florence Crossman and Lily King (Finnbarr Webster/PA) (PA Wire)

The shop, which also has a post office, has been owned by Derek Tinnion and his family for more than 60 years.

Camilla was introduced to staff before meeting members of Mr Tinnion’s family, including his 95-year-old mother, Irene.

Mr Tinnion is the third generation of his family to run the shop and has been involved for 38 years, with eight relatives supporting him.

Before leaving, the duchess was presented with a small hamper of local produce.

