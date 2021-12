The head of the Montana Department of Livestock gave several important updates during the Montana Stockgrowers Annual Convention and Trade Show this week in Billings. One of the biggest issues ranchers are keeping a close eye on is the report of tuberculosis (TB) in a cow that came from a ranch on the Montana Hi Line earlier this summer. Several adjacent ranches have had their herds quarantined, but the good news is that TB has not been found in any of the adjacent herds.

