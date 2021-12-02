Letters to the Editor

When a person experiences ringing in the ears, it is referred to as tinnitus. The ringing noise can be intermittent or continuous and can vary in its intensity. Most people describe the sound as being similar to that of rushing water or simply hearing “sounds in their head.” Some medical professionals believe this condition generally originates from damage related to loud noises.
Editor’s note: The following submission represents the personal opinions of the author and should not be used to characterize the opinions of the Pioneer Tribune. — — — The Michigan Press Association strongly supports the public’s right to know. If you pay attention to headlines, no doubt you’ve been reading about issues with how Michigan’s new Independent Redistricting Commission has […]
MARQUETTE – Camp No. 266 of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War will hold their bi-monthly meeting Dec. 4. The Zoom meeting will begin at 10 a.m. Anyone interested in the history of the Civil War is welcome to attend. The link is available on the organization’s Facebook page at facebook.com/SUVCWCamp266.
Library News As winter approaches, people start thinking about cooking and baking as they gravitate toward cozy indoor activities. The eBook Public Library Collection and MasterFILE Complete from MeL (mel.org) provide recipes and techniques to keep everyone busy all winter long. Countertop appliances have become a popular way to make cooking and cleanup fast and easy. The eBook Public Library […]
MARQUETTE – Upper Peninsula staffers from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources will appear live Thursday night to answer viewer questions on “Ask the DNR” on WNMU TV13. The hour-long program, hosted by Mike Settles, will air live at 8 p.m. on Dec. 2. The program will be available later online, where WNMU-TV13 archives past shows. DNR panelists for the […]
50 years ago December 2, 1971 One new feature and on not-so-new feature make their appearance in today’s Pioneer-Tribune. “Sara Says”, a timely tip for homemakers, is a new feature making its debut on the editorial page. The column is locally written and readers can share an idea with “Sara” by writing “Sara Says” c/o The Pioneer-Tribune. Another weekly column […]
The local Cub Scout Pack 402 and their families took part in an annual hike and community service project along the boardwalk near the Carl D. Bradley Memorial Park. Scouts hiked with their family in each direction picking up trash and unwanted items in October, before the snow started.
From the Dec. 4, 1986 edition of the Pioneer Tribune, the enchanting automated "Santa Claus" and elves, built by Paul Vezina of Manistique in early 1950s. It stood at the Inland office building (now U.S. Forestry Department) on U.S. 2 East and at the Triangle Park for many years.
The annual Manistique Christmas Parade took place Friday evening. The parade featured some familiar faces, such as “Santa” and “Mrs. Claus”, above, as well as some new characters, as seen at left. See more pictures on page A8.
The Habitat for Humanity HiawathaLand Restore Christmas room is now open and ready to welcome shoppers for the holidays. Christmas trees and lights, dishes and glassware, and a variety of ornaments are just a few of the items available. Refurbished furniture and crafts are new to the Christmas room this year. Habitat Restore is located at 401 Deer Street and […]
MANISTIQUE – Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital is inviting residents to participate in the “magic” of its annual Festival of Trees. This year, residents may choose to enjoy the festival from their home or book a tour after hours to see the trees, wreaths, and packages in person. The festival officially kicked off Nov. 22 and will continue until Dec. 5. The […]
For the ninth year in a row, an unknown individual has donated a rare gold Krugerrand into a red kettle for the Salvation Army. The gold coin, a rare 1979 South African gold krugerrand, is valued at $1,700 and was donated at the post office in St. Clair Shores Monday night.
Re “Ramona neighbors band together to rescue owl stuck on utility lines ” (Nov. 10): Thanks for your story on the rescue of Owen, the owl, in Ramona. I can almost hear the cheers of the delighted Good Samaritans whose perseverance, good luck and patience brought Owen out of his distress.
Before the Fort Bragg community is called upon to rally behind some legislation that binds any new Veterinarians or forces the ones we have into a 24/7 commitment to services. You should keep this in mind. Years ago the practices on the coast held a 24/7 coverage by sharing the...
