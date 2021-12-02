ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Pistons at Phoenix Suns odds, picks and prediction

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Pistons (4-17) wrap up a five-game road trip Thursday when they take on the Phoenix Suns (18-3). Tip-off is 9 p.m. ET at Footprint Center. Below, we look at the Pistons vs. Sunsodds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets. The Pistons have...

NBA Rumors: 10 Players Who Will Leave Their Teams Before The Trade Deadline

The NBA season is in full effect and we have already seen some major moves made this offseason. These have been massive roster moves, with Russell Westbrook finding a new home in Los Angeles while the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls completely revamped their rosters. There could very well be even more player movement before this season’s trade deadline.
Kelly Olynyk
Abdel Nader
Devin Booker
Frank Kaminsky
Steph buckles Shamet's knees with step-back, hits 3-pointer

Steph Curry has a habit of making defenders look silly, and in the Warriors' game against the Phoenix Suns on Friday night at Chase Center, Landry Shamet was the unfortunate victim. Midway through the first quarter Friday night, Curry got the ball at the top of the arc and Shamet...
Memphis Grizzlies set NBA record with 73-point win over Oklahoma City Thunder

The Memphis Grizzlies broke the league record for a margin of victory as they defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder by 73 points on Thursday.Nine of the 12 players used by the home side, who were without their talented guard Ja Morant due to injury, reached double figures in scoring including Jaren Jackson who nabbed the most with 27.The Grizzlies led 72-36 at half-time and continued to pile on the points after the break to finish 152-79 victors, marking a much greater margin of victory than the previous record of 68 points set by the Cleveland Cavaliers in their 148-80 destruction...
Phoenix Suns
Detroit Pistons
Warriors Vs. Suns Odds And Pick: Phoenix Short Favorite To Set Franchise Record

The Suns bring a 16-game win streak into Tuesday night’s showdown with the Warriors in one of the biggest games that can possibly be played in November (10 p.m. ET, TNT). Phoenix is priced as a 2.5-point favorite on most oddsboards as of Tuesday morning, while FanDuel is dealing -2. The total ranges between 220.5 and 221.
Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns Picks and Odds Dec 3

Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns Betting Preview. WagerTalk NBA handicapper Tony Finn offers his Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns betting preview for Friday, December 3. At the time of posting, the Warriors have climbed to a 7-point home favorite over the visiting Suns, with the total sitting at 216 points.
Andrew Wiggins scores 19 points in win over the Suns

Andrew Wiggins totaled 19 points (8-16 FG, 3-7 3PT), five rebounds, and two assists in the Warriors’ 118-96 win over the Suns on Friday. Wiggins scored 19.0 points in the Warriors’ win over the Suns, putting together a better scoring performance in this second meeting. He was much more aggressive in this rematch, and when he did choose to attack the basket, it often resulted in positive outcomes. Wiggins has the talent, but it seems as though he hasn't found the urgency to push beyond his high-floor conservative contribution to the team. Because of this, it could lead to the limiting of his appeal for rosters, especially given his high-price point considering his recent performance. Wiggins has been gifted a consistent role in the starting rotation, and it appears as though the team really believes in his talent; it is because of that reason that a silver lining can be found from a fantasy perspective. He could be a great asset in cash games and small slates, but not so much GPPs unless his price-point decreases.
Marcellus Wiley: Steph Curry is losing the divorce since he hasn't seen the playoffs since KD left I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Steph Curry dominated in the Golden State Warriors' win over the Brooklyn Nets last night with a game-high 37 points and nine three-pointers. His former teammate, Kevin Durant, had 19 points, but did not score a field goal in the third quarter. Golden State has the best record in the NBA. A columnist wrote that Curry and the Warriors are winning the breakup with KD. Marcellus Wiley explains why KD is winning the breakup over Steph.
