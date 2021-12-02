ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Charles Ekberg: An orphan’s story

By ldemers@pioneertribune.com
pioneertribune.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharles Ekberg was born in Skåne County in southern Sweden on April 30, 1862....

www.pioneertribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Odessa American

Nebuchadnezzar’s story a strange one

Prominently featured in the Book of Daniel and often mentioned elsewhere in the Old Testament, Babylonian King Nebuchadnezzar II is a compelling character who was cruel at times and understanding at others and is the central figure in some of the Bible’s most unusual stories. Nebuchadnezzar lived from 642 to...
ODESSA, TX
IFLScience

Baby In Brazil Born With 12-Centimeter-Long "True" Human Tail

A baby boy in Brazil has been born with a 12-centimeter-long (5 inches) "true" human tail, which are extremely rare with only 40 cases reported in scientific literature. The new case is described in the Journal of Pediatric Case Reports. The boy, who has been kept anonymous in the report,...
AMERICAS
WEKU

First they found a dead king's body. Now they've uncovered an ancient mosaic

The hits just keep coming for an elite team of British archaeologists. First they unearthed the remains of King Richard III. The body of the last English king killed in battle — in 1485 — was found underneath a parking lot by members of the University of Leicester Archaeological Services in 2012, more than 500 years later. (As it happens, you can hear their enthusiastic accounting of the discovery on a 12-part podcast series.)
SCIENCE
HuffingtonPost

Lobster Caught In Maine Is Insanely Rare And She's A Beauty

A blue and pink lobster known as a cotton candy lobster has clawed its way into crustacean lore. (See the images below.) Caught in Maine’s Casco Bay on Friday, the gorgeous creature is so rare that one turns up only about every four to five years, according to National Geographic. Only 1 in every 100 million lobsters has the pastel coloring, home delivery company Get Maine Lobster said.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orphan#Hunger#Poverty#Sk Ne County
Slate

Help! My Future Mother-in-Law Is Furious I’m Wearing White for My Second Wedding.

Jenée Desmond-Harris is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Q. I WILL be the one in white: I am getting married for the second time to a wonderful man soon-ish, and I have found and bought the dress I’m certain is perfect for me. I love everything about it. There is one completely non-problem (in my opinion), which is that it’s white. My future mother-in-law, who I’ve always felt was a bit rigid about tradition but never seemed like a fit-thrower, is livid about this. Livid! About a dress color! She told me it’s tacky and tasteless to wear white on my second marriage, and she won’t shut up about it. She’s tried to “reason” with me several times, and she’s even offered to buy me a new, “more appropriate” dress. She has begged my fiancé to get me to change my mind incessantly for weeks. After the first few incidents, he asked whether I’d be willing to wear an off-white dress for the ceremony and change to the white one for the reception (to which the answer is obviously no!).
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Hugo Weaving reveals why no gay actors were cast in the lead roles of his cult 1994 movie The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert

Hugo Weaving has revealed why gay actors weren't hired to play the lead roles in cult 1994 movie The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert. In the movie, the 61-year-old starred alongside Guy Pearce and Terence Stamp as two drag queens and a transgender woman who venture across Australia in a tour bus - with all three of the protagonists being straight men off-screen.
MOVIES
Life and Style Weekly

‘Sister Wives’ Star Mariah Brown’s Partner Audrey Kriss Comes Out as Transgender: ‘I Am So Happy Being Me’

Sister Wives star Mariah Brown’s partner, Audrey Kriss, came out as transgender in a new statement, revealing they are ready to live their authentic truth. “I just wanted to let you know that I am transgender, and my pronouns are they/them. I’m still going by Audrey,” the Utah resident wrote via Instagram on Saturday, December 4. “I don’t want to hide myself from the world anymore. I am so incredibly excited! I am also scared. I am scared of the hate I’ll receive, the things people I care about will say about me, and violence. As a white, masculine presenting person comes a lot of privilege, and I am still scared.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Sweden
TMZ.com

Nick Cannon's Youngest Child Dead from Brain Tumor

Nick Cannon just shared some devastating news, his youngest child has died from a brain tumor. An emotional Cannon made the announcement Tuesday on "The Nick Cannon Show," telling his audience his 5-month-old son, Zen, passed away. Nick says things took a turn for the worse around Thanksgiving, and the tumor began to grow very quickly.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Earl Spencer's daughters Amelia and Eliza, 29, say they 'grew up surrounded by poverty' in Cape Town - despite living with their mother Victoria in a wealthy suburb

Princess Diana's nieces Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer have spoken about 'growing up surrounded by poverty' in Cape Town in a new interview. The stunning twins, both 29, who grew up in South Africa, burst onto the social scene in London after moving to the capital with their boyfriends this summer.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Talk ‘Most Missed Cast Member’ in Season 4

With all the drama filling Yellowstone this season, some fans are sharing their sadness over the “most missed cast member.”. So, you’re thinking about a certain person, Outsiders?. Nope. These fans on Reddit were chopping up the Taylor Sheridan-created western drama over this missing cast member. The helicopter. RavenNV writes,...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Realize One Character Was Missing from Latest Family Dinner Scene

Did you know that only two Reagans have ever missed Sunday night dinner on Blue Bloods?. Well, that was true until last night’s episode. Up until the December 3rd episode of Blue Bloods, Linda and Danny were the only two family members to ever miss out on the iconic dinner scenes that we’ve all grown to love. And they had a good excuse for skipping Frank’s home-cooked meal, too. Linda was shot while on duty at the hospital and Danny sat with her in the ER.
TV SERIES
Soaps In Depth

GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers 12/7/21: Peter Gets a Visitor!

It’s time to take a stand in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers, but will someone be making their last stand? Esme stakes her claim on Spencer, who catches up with Josslyn, Carly and Michael wonder why Willow looks so stunned as Nina opens her heart to Sonny, and Maxie pays a visit to the police station as Peter receives a special guest!
ENTERTAINMENT
Only In Michigan

The Charles Dickens Festival In Michigan That’s Straight Out Of A Hallmark Christmas Movie

The arrival of the holiday season is accompanied by all sorts of magnificent and heartwarming events, whether you’re on the hunt for a family-friendly outing or simply seeking a dash of seasonal charm. One of the most unique holiday festivals in Michigan offers guests the opportunity to embrace the spirit of Christmas while celebrating a beloved historical figure: Charles Dickens. Head to the small town of Holly for a dreamy adventure that feels like part of a Hallmark Christmas movie.
MICHIGAN STATE
heritagedaily.com

Lost world gives glimpse of planet before last Ice Age

A lost world in Mexico has offered scientists a glimpse of the planet before the last Ice Age. Scientists have identified a mangrove forest located on the San Pedro Martir River, which is the last remnant of an ancient ecosystem dating back 110,000 years ago. A mangrove is a shrub...
SCIENCE
WMI Central

Olivia's story

Editors Note: The White Mountain Independent has invited area high school students an opportunity to be published and this is one of the submission that we received. There had never been something so perfect in the whole world. They had made a person. They had made, in their eyes, what...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WTOL 11

Journey of the heart: Emmalyn's story

TOLEDO, Ohio — Surrounded by doctors and hospital staff, Emmalyn Rowan celebrated her third birthday from inside her room at the University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Her mother, Nicole Rowan, documenting her journey on Facebook, says it was a milestone. "We weren't sure...
TOLEDO, OH
Wide Open Country

Victor Webster Found Real Love Filming a Hallmark Movie

Actor Victor Webster has been gracing our televisions on the Hallmark Channel for years. He's a staple in the beloved annual Christmas movies and even has his own mystery series with Danica McKellar. He's played opposite nearly all of the big Hallmark leading ladies, such as Jill Wagner, McKellar and even Candace Cameron Bure. Webster's filmography is incredibly eclectic and includes the starring role in The Scorpion King 4: Quest for Power as well as roles ranging from TV shows such as Sex and the City and Girlfriends Guide to Divorce to the films Surrogates, Burning Palms and Embrace of the Vampire. He's even currently playing the role of Mike Bolinski on the series Workin' Moms. There's no denying that the man is a versatile actor, but I'm definitely partial to the charm he brings to the Hallmark Channel.
TV SHOWS
persecution.org

Orphaned By a Church Bombing: God’s Strange Plans

11/24/2021 Washington D.C. (International Christian Concern) – Imagine sitting in church this Sunday when suddenly a bomb goes off. In an instant, countless lives are lost and the survivors’ lives are shattered. This is a painfully real threat for many Christians living in persecuted nations. In 2013, two suicide bombers...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy