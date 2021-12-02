ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pecresse emerges as favourite to win French centre-right's presidential ticket

 2 days ago
Paris? Ile-de-France administrative region president Valerie Pecresse arrives for a ceremony as part of commemorations marking the 103rd anniversary of the November 11, 1918 Armistice, ending World War I, at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France, November 11, 2021. Ludovic Marin / Pool via Reuters

PARIS, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Valerie Pecresse, a moderate conservative who has described herself as '1/3 Thatcher, 2/3 Merkel', will go into a runoff as favourite to be picked as the centre-right Les Republicains' candidate in the French presidential election in April.

Pecresse will face Eric Ciotti, a staunch right-winger, in the runoff. The winner will head the party's bid to return to power for the first time in a decade.

The centre-right, which traces its origins back to Charles de Gaulle, dominated French politics for much of the post-war era but has struggled to reshape its identity since centrist President Emmanuel Macron's 2017 election win redrew the political landscape.

In a surprise result in the first round, Ciotti came first among the five challengers with 25.6% of votes cast by registered members. Pecresse, who heads the greater Paris regional authority, took 25%.

However, Pecresse emerged as frontrunner in the runoff as the three other candidates swiftly threw their support behind her. The winner will be declared on Saturday afternoon.

"I won't flinch. I have a project for a clean break, a project for the unashamed right," Pecresse told reporters, flanked by two defeated rivals, Xavier Bertrand and Philippe Juvin.

A career politician, Pecresse, 54, served as budget minister, higher education minister and government spokeswoman under Nicolas Sarkozy, the last conservative to occupy the Elysee Palace.

Though more moderate in ideology than Ciotti, she and her rivals for the ticket all drifted further to the right on immigration and law and order as voter surveys have shown the far right reaching the presidential run-off against Macron.

Pecresse has said she would halve the number of residency permits for non-EU migrants, stiffen judicial sentences in ethnically-diverse zones where police have lost control, raise the retirement age to 65 and cut 200,000 public sector jobs.

Modern-day France has never elected a woman president and Pecresse urged voters to be bold.

In an interview earlier this year, she depicted herself as a blend of two of Europe's most influential post-war female leaders, describing her politics as "1/3 (former British Prime Minister) Thatcher and 2/3 (outgoing German Chancellor Angela) Merkel".

FLOUNDERING IN POLLS

Ciotti entered the race as an unfancied runner, often viewed as an outlier within the party as his no-nonsense talk on restoring the state's authority and defending France's national identity flirted with far-right ideology.

"I wanted to ensure this campaign was based on the truth, the truth about this country's decline," Ciotti told reporters.

The eventual candidate's challenge will be to carve out a space in a crowded field on the political right.

Macron's centrist government siphoned moderate conservatives from the centre-right, including his finance minister and former prime minister. It cut taxes on businesses and the wealthy and encroached on the right on matters of security and immigration.

Meanwhile, far-right leader Marine Le Pen softened her Rassemblement National party's anti-immigrant, eurosceptic stance to broaden its appeal among traditional centre-right voters. She now finds herself outflanked by Eric Zemmour whose discourse on Islam and migration has polarised the country.

Opinion polls before her party's internal voteshowed Pecresse would win 10% in the first round of the April election, behind Macron, Le Pen and Zemmour. Ciotti would pick up 6% support, they projected.

Macron has not formally declared his candidacy though Elysee insiders say it is a question of when, not if. Polls predict he would beat any challenger in a second-round vote, but by a slimmer margin than the trouncing he dealt Le Pen in 2017.

Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Tassilo Hummel, Angus MacSwan and Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Related
AFP

French right chooses Paris region chief to challenge Macron

France's conservative party on Saturday chose the moderate chief of the Paris region Valerie Pecresse to challenge President Emmanuel Macron next year, a pick that will likely have a major influence on the shape of the campaign. Members of The Republicans (LR) in the primary run-off vote chose Pecresse, 54, who will be its first-ever female presidential candidate, over hardliner Eric Ciotti, party leader Christian Jacob announced. Both had made the run-off after the first round of voting earlier this week upended expectations. The favourites ex-minister Xavier Bertrand and former EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier were both knocked out and went on to back Pecresse.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Guardian

‘The right is back’: Gaullists pick female candidate Valérie Pécresse to take on Macron

France’s rightwing opposition party has chosen a female candidate for next year’s presidential election for the first time in its history. Valérie Pécresse emerged victorious after two rounds of voting by members of Les Républicains that unexpectedly saw favourites including “Monsieur Brexit” Michel Barnier knocked out in the first vote last week.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Variety

French Far Right Presidential Candidate Slammed for Using Footage From Godard, Besson

Eric Zemmour, the French far-right pundit and TV journalist who has been called “France’s Trump,” sparked a scandal in French media earlier this week when he announced his presidential bid with a video that incited nationalist fervor and included unauthorized footage from classic movies, TV shows, newscasts and soccer games. The controversy echoes musicians such as Neil Young and the Rolling Stones threatening lawsuits over Donald Trump’s campaign using their songs.. French production powerhouse Gaumont and the producers of the popular primetime show “Quotidien” are among those who have threatened to sue Zemmour over the use of their materials in the video. The...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Nicolas Sarkozy
Person
Xavier Bertrand
AFP

French police on alert as far-right Zemmour holds first rally

French far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour is to hold his first official campaign rally at a stadium outside Paris on Sunday, with police on high alert over the risk of clashes with protesters. Zemmour, a 63-year-old author and television pundit, announced Tuesday that he would run in next April's election, joining the field of challengers seeking to unseat centrist President Emmanuel Macron. His first rally comes just a day after the right-wing Republicans party picked Valerie Pecresse, a former budget minister, as its nominee. "It's incredible the level of enthusiasm, while other candidates have been in half-empty rooms," Antoine Diers, a spokesman for the Friends of Eric Zemmour group, told AFP on Friday. "We're expecting a lot of people."
PROTESTS
The Guardian

French election polls: who is leading the race to be the next president of France?

France will vote to elect a new president in April, and the jostling for position among potential candidates is well under way. The current president, Emmanuel Macron, has yet to declare his candidacy but is expected to run again. His second-round opponent from 2017, the far-right populist Marine Le Pen, has already launched her campaign. Alongside them on the ballot will be Anne Hidalgo, the Socialist candidate, Yannick Jadot, representing the Green movement, and a candidate from the centre-right, to be chosen by Les Républicains, on 4 December . The Republicans will choose between Eric Ciotti, a relative unknown, and Valérie Pécresse, having rejected Xavier Bertrand and Michel Barnier in the first round. The far-right TV pundit Éric Zemmour, who has no political party, has also put his hat in the ring.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Austria: Party backs interior chief Nehammer for chancellor

Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer announced Friday that he will be the acting leader of the conservative People’s Party and will seek to become Austria's next chancellor.The current chancellor, Alexander Schallenberg, said Thursday that he would step down to make way for someone to take over as both the head of government and the leader of the Austrian People's Party, which won the most votes in the country's 2019 election.Schallenberg took over as chancellor in October after his predecessor, Sebastian Kurz stumbled over corruption allegations.Nehammer needs the backing of his party's junior coalition partners, the Greens and the approval of Austria's president, which is considered a formality.His position as permanent leader of the People's Party would require formal confirmation. Read More Austria's ex-chancellor Kurz says he's leaving politicsSurgeon fined €2,700 for amputating wrong leg of patientAustria extends Covid lockdown by 10 days – but permits sale of Christmas trees
EUROPE
The Independent

France's conservative party to choose presidential candidate

Members of France’s main conservative party are picking their presidential candidate Saturday, a decision that could significantly shape April’s election.The head the Paris region, Valérie Pécresse, and a hardline lawmaker from Nice, Eric Ciotti, are competing in the final round of The Republicans’ primary. About 140,000 registered members of The Republicans are eligible to participate in the electronic voting. The result is to be announced later Saturday.Immigration and security emerged as top issues in the party primary largely because of another presidential candidate, far-right former TV pundit Eric Zemmour. Zemmour, an author and former journalist with multiple hate-speech convictions,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
#Conservative Party#European Union#Opinion Polls#French
AFP

Moderate, hardliner to battle for French right nomination

France's conservative party on Thursday chose the moderate chief of the Paris region and a hardline MP with controversial views on immigration to run for its nomination in the 2022 election where President Emmanuel Macron is expected to seek a second mandate. Valerie Pecresse, who heads the greater Paris region and MP Eric Ciotti from the southern city of Nice, won the first round of the Republicans primary and will now face off in a second vote whose results will be announced Saturday.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Michel Barnier out of French presidential election race

Michael Barnier has been ruled out of the French presidential race after Eric Ciotti and Valarie Pécresse won the first round of the Republican primary on Thursday.Despite poll predictions suggesting the former chief Brexit negotiator and ex-health minister Xavier Bertrand would battle it out for the top spot, a recent surge in popularity for Ciotti and Pécresse saw them quality with 25.6 per cent and 25 percent respectively.The pair are set for a showdown second vote on Saturday to determine who will take on Emmanuel Macron in the presidential election come April 2022.Mr Ciotti is often described as having views...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
whbl.com

Austria’s stunned conservatives meet to pick leader for party and country

VIENNA (Reuters) – Top officials of Austria’s ruling conservative party, reeling from their leader Sebastian Kurz’s surprise resignation, meet on Friday morning to pick a successor who will also lead the nation as Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg is also quitting. Schallenberg, a career diplomat and close ally of Kurz’s, was thrust...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

French media threaten to sue far-right Zemmour for using images

Celebrities and media firms, including AFP, are among those protesting the use of their images by far-right pundit Eric Zemmour in the short film that announced his run for the presidency. Zemmour, a 63-year-old writer and TV pundit who declared his candidacy on Tuesday via a YouTube video, is the most stridently anti-Islam and anti-migrant of the challengers seeking to unseat President Emmanuel Macron in April 2022. Director Luc Besson ("The Fifth Element") was among those reacting angrily after a clip from his 1999 film "Joan of Arc" starring Milla Jovovich appeared in Zemmour's 10-minute video. Besson told AFP that the images were used "in a fraudulent manner" and that he "shares none of Eric Zemmour's ideas."
CELEBRITIES
Country
France
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Elections
AFP

France's right-wing party holds presidential primary

Members of France's main right-wing Republicans party began voting on Wednesday to choose their candidate for next year's election, with the contest seen as wide open after a campaign focused on immigration and security. Polls currently indicate former health minister Xavier Bertrand as the best-placed candidate to unseat President Emmanuel Macron, but the moderate 56-year-old upset many grassroots activists by quitting the party in 2017. Other contenders include former EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, head of the Paris region Valerie Pecresse -- the only woman in the race -- as well as mayor and doctor Philippe Juvin. Hard-right southern MP Eric Ciotti has stood out in four televised debates over the last few weeks with his hardline stance on immigration, proposals for a French "Guantanamo" prison for Islamist terror suspects, and a flat tax of 15 percent on businesses.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
wibqam.com

French far-right commentator Zemmour announces presidential run

PARIS (Reuters) – Far-right commentator Eric Zemmour said on Tuesday he will stand in France’s 2022 presidential election, confirming his political ambitions after dominating the headlines for weeks with provocative comments on immigration. Zemmour, a former journalist who has been convicted for inciting hatred, becomes the top contender to challenge...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Make Chile great again? Meet the far-right presidential candidate tempting voters from Chile's left and center

"This is the first time I will vote for a right-wing candidate. I consider myself a leftist, but today I am 100% sure I will go for José Antonio Kast," said Rodrigo Álvarez, a 48-old sociologist and public administrator, referring to Chile's far right presidential candidate, a long-time conservative politician and defender of former dictator Augusto Pinochet's regime.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

