You don’t have to be a certified shopping expert to understand that no retail experience would be possible without the humans running the whole operation. When you choose to support a small business, your purchase is making an even bigger impact on the lives of the people behind them. So often shop owners go uncredited for their labor of love at the expense of staying humble and focused on the grind. We know that with a great eye comes even greater responsibility and want to celebrate some of the women who have been on our radar.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 17 DAYS AGO