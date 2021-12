The Blue Jays had a few prospects playing in the Arizona Fall League and one of the names making some noise was relief pitcher Graham Spraker. The 26-year old Spraker not only was selected to the AFL All-Star Game but was also announced as the Fall League Reliever of the Year after making 11 appearances for a total of 11.1 innings pitched. During those appearances, he failed to allow a run while surrendering just six base runners and striking out 17. Spraker was part of the Mesa Solar Sox where he recorded the final three outs to help his team win the championship.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO