Mississippi State

U.S. Supreme Court considers new limits on abortions in Mississippi case

By Laura Olson
Minnesota Reformer
Minnesota Reformer
 4 days ago
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is weighing potentially sweeping changes to the right to an abortion, after two hours of arguments Wednesday morning on a Mississippi law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

The court’s conservatives, who hold a 6-3 majority, appeared through their questions to be sympathetic to Mississippi’s arguments that its law should be upheld—and they also seemed open to the possibility of undoing other precedent-setting abortion cases.

Supporters of the Mississippi law argued not only that it should be upheld, but that two key cases that have determined when a woman has the right to seek an abortion also should be overturned: the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision as well as the 1992 Planned Parenthood v. Casey ruling.

That would allow states to decide if they want to allow the medical procedure within their borders, the lawyers contended.

“When an issue affects everyone, and when the Constitution does not take sides on it, it belongs to the people,” said Mississippi Solicitor General Scott Stewart, arguing that the precedents set in prior landmark abortion cases “have failed.”

Attorneys arguing on behalf of Mississippi’s only abortion clinic and of the federal government told the justices that the right to an abortion was correctly established in the Roe v. Wade decision and then reaffirmed in the Planned Parenthood v. Casey ruling.

Undoing that right would have devastating consequences for people seeking abortions throughout the country, they said.

Some may be forced to travel out of state to seek care. If they lack the money and time off from work to do so, they may have no option beyond carrying a child to term, even if it is not in their best interest or that of their family, the lawyers said.

“There is no less need now than there was 30 years or 50 years ago for women to be able to make this fundamental choice for themselves about their bodies, lives and health,” said Julie Rickelman, senior director of litigation at the Center for Reproductive Rights.

“Why is 15 weeks not enough time?” Chief Justice John Roberts asked Rickelman.

She noted that the Mississippi law would ban most abortions nine weeks earlier than the current legal standard, giving patients less time to navigate an array of regulatory barriers that some states have enacted to make it harder to seek an abortion.

The Roe decision established a legal right to an abortion during the first two trimesters of pregnancy, or 26 weeks. In the Casey decision, the court ruled that people can obtain an abortion until viability, or the point when a fetus can survive outside the womb — generally about 24 weeks.

The case argued Wednesday is Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health.

Ramifications for dozens of states

Wednesday’s hearing came after the top court already has been grappling with abortion rights.

Since announcing in May that the justices would take up the Mississippi case, the court has heard arguments over a Texas law designed to skirt the court’s past decisions and ban abortions about six weeks after a woman’s last menstrual cycle.

The pair of legal battles has thrust the contentious social issue back into the national spotlight, and thousands of activists in both support of and opposition to abortion rights flooded the sidewalks around the court on Wednesday to chant and wave signs.

Dr. Nisha Verma, an obstetrician-gynecologist who practices at Emory University in Atlanta, said she regularly attends local protests in support of abortion access, and is worried about what will happen in her state if Roe is overturned.

Many of her patients don’t know until their second or third trimester that they or their fetus have developed a medical issue that requires terminating a pregnancy, Verma said.

“A lot of times this is an act of compassion, that people are trying to do the right thing in their pregnancy or [for] their existing children,” she said.

The pending abortion case could spur a cascade of legal changes across two dozen states if justices back the restrictive Mississippi law — and potentially dismantle the landmark 1973 ruling affirming the right to an abortion.

A dozen states — including Louisiana, Tennessee, Missouri and Idaho — have “trigger laws” that would go into effect banning abortions if Roe v. Wade is overturned, according to the Guttmacher Institute, an organization focused on reproductive health and rights.

Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona and five others still have abortion bans that pre-date Roe v. Wade on the books, which would become enforceable again if the case is overturned.

Amanda Davis, of Virginia, said during an interview outside the court on Wednesday that she’s been attending protests against abortion rights since the 1990s. Her faith as a Christian helped her decide.

“The Bible says do not murder, and I consider abortion murder,” Davis said.

Debate over precedents

During Wednesday’s arguments, the court’s liberal members repeatedly emphasized the implications of undoing the prior rulings.

“Will this institution survive the stench that this creates in the public perception that the Constitution and its reading are just political acts?” Justice Sonia Sotomayor asked at one point.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh, one of the justices appointed by former President Donald Trump, giving the court its conservative majority, noted that if the Mississippi law is upheld, states would not be barred from allowing abortion.

He listed a long line of major cases in which the Supreme Court overruled precedents, including Brown v. Board of Education, which found that racial segregation in schools violated the Constitution.

If the court had adhered to its earlier decisions in those cases, Kavanaugh said, “the country would be a much different place.”

Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar underscored how deeply the Roe decision has been woven into everyday American life, noting that while some people don’t agree with the decision, they know what the court ruled and what it means if they have an unintended pregnancy.

“For the court to reverse course now, I think would run counter to that societal reliance and the very concept we have of what equality is guaranteed to women in this country,” Prelogar said.

Minnesota Reformer

Women would sign up for the military draft under defense bill in Congress

WASHINGTON — As the Senate works to finalize a major annual defense measure, there is a bipartisan push to include a requirement that all young Americans — including women — for the first time register for the military draft. The $777.9 billion measure, the National Defense Authorization Act of 2022, also would allocate millions to […] The post Women would sign up for the military draft under defense bill in Congress appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Minnesota Reformer

I’m a janitor and a union member. This year I became an activist, too. | Commentary

Like many people, for much of my life I didn’t think elections were for me. Over my 57 years I would vote occasionally, but the reality was that I didn’t feel like anything I did would matter. COVID-19 and my union changed that for me, and now I want to share my story in hopes […] The post I’m a janitor and a union member. This year I became an activist, too. | Commentary appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
LABOR ISSUES
Minnesota Reformer

Second U.S. case of omicron detected in Minnesota

The second U.S. case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 was reported in Minnesota on Thursday, leading the governor to ask residents to renew their efforts to slow the spread. “This news is concerning, but it is not a surprise,” Gov. Tim Walz said in a statement. “Minnesotans know what to do to keep each […] The post Second U.S. case of omicron detected in Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

State board plan would broaden its powers over police misconduct

The red-hot topic of police reform was vigorously debated Wednesday when opposing sides sparred over a plan that would allow the Minnesota police licensing board to revoke the licenses of cops who commit what would otherwise be crimes, even absent a criminal conviction. The post State board plan would broaden its powers over police misconduct appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Infrastructure law is ‘blue-collar blueprint to rebuild America’ Biden says in Minnesota

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. — On his first visit to Minnesota since he was elected, President Joe Biden on Tuesday touted the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package he recently signed into law. Biden spoke during a brief stop at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount.  Minnesota will receive more than $6 billion in federal funds, of which $4.5 billion […] The post Infrastructure law is ‘blue-collar blueprint to rebuild America’ Biden says in Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Democrats risk losses in 2022 if they give up on paid leave, advocates say

WASHINGTON — When paid family leave was briefly dropped from congressional Democrats’ massive social spending and climate bill earlier this fall, the outcry was swift. Women and caregivers suddenly were calling lawmakers and advocates, and they were sharing their own stories on social media in huge numbers, said Dawn Huckelbridge, director of Paid Leave for […] The post Democrats risk losses in 2022 if they give up on paid leave, advocates say appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Minnesota Reformer

Cities seek changes to disability pension laws as cops quit in droves

Calling the current situation “fiscally unsustainable,” Minnesota cities will seek help from the state in covering costs of the skyrocketing number of police officers retiring due to post-traumatic stress and seeking workers’ compensation benefits. The League of Minnesota Cities plans to push again in the next legislative session for a bill that would fully reimburse […] The post Cities seek changes to disability pension laws as cops quit in droves appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
POLITICS
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota, even with safe roads, sees surge in traffic fatalities | Commentary

Minnesota is experiencing one of the deadliest years on record for drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians. Some 411 people have died in traffic accidents this year, up from 394 for the entire year of 2020 and 364 in 2019. This increase in overall fatalities is particularly troubling because Minnesotans have been driving less in 2020 and […] The post Minnesota, even with safe roads, sees surge in traffic fatalities | Commentary appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Ranked choice voting survived its biggest election season yet

Voters in a record number of cities cast their ballots this month by ranking a slate of candidates rather than choosing just one. Ranked choice voting, lauded by advocates for avoiding costly runoffs and ensuring that winners in crowded races earn majority support, is steadily gaining steam nationally. This year, 32 cities in seven states […] The post Ranked choice voting survived its biggest election season yet appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
ELECTIONS
Minnesota Reformer

Brooklyn Center leaders divided over police budget as trial of former officer Kim Potter begins

Around midnight on the night before the start of the manslaughter trial of former police officer Kim Potter, Brooklyn Center city leaders found themselves at an impasse over their police department’s budget and how to fund the reforms they’d agreed to make nearly seven months previously. Mayor Mike Elliott proposed during a special city council […] The post Brooklyn Center leaders divided over police budget as trial of former officer Kim Potter begins appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
Minnesota Reformer

The poison in our standing water | Essay

In some bohemian coffee shop you might find a lively argument about who is more unusual, the poet or the artist. But poets and artists might agree that few were stranger than the British poet-artist William Blake. He had prophetic visions, greeted guests to his home in the nude, and believed that he had daily […] The post The poison in our standing water | Essay appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Minnesota Reformer

Immigration protections in Biden’s social spending bill face a new test in the Senate

WASHINGTON — Nearly 100 House Democrats are pushing the Senate to expand immigration protections in President Joe Biden’s massive social spending and climate bill, and advocates say that it may be a last opportunity for years to advance any reform. The letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and the chairman of […] The post Immigration protections in Biden’s social spending bill face a new test in the Senate appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
