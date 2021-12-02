Area hospital systems put vaccine requirements on hold

All but one of the Upstate's largest hospital systems are putting employee vaccination requirements on hold in response to the federal district court's injunction blocking the Biden Administration's healthcare workers mandate. Prisma Health, Spartanburg Regional and AnMed issued statements Wednesday. Those statements follow Tuesday's decision by the Louisiana District Judge's finding the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services vaccination decree as Constitutionally invalid as OSHA's mandate which was blocked earlier in November.

In Greenville, Bon Secours - Saint Francis Hospital will not suspend its previously announced vaccination requirement saying, as state Attorney General Alan Wilson noted, the district court's finding does not prevent private employers from enforcing vaccine policies...and that both district court injunctions are temporary. But as one of the leaders of the multi-state lawsuit branding the administration's action a flagrant example of government overreach, Wilson is also pledging to take the quest for a permanent injunction against vaccine mandates to the Supreme Court if necessary.

