Parameswaran Hari, MD, MRCP: Let’s talk about the agents that are used to control chronic GVHD [graft-vs-host disease]. The first-line therapy is corticosteroids, and then we go to the approved agents. At this time, we have at least 3 other approved agents. Extracorporeal photopheresis has been around for a long time. We don’t think of it as an agent, but it’s a technology that’s used and specifically approved for chronic graft-vs-host disease. We have recent approvals for 3 drugs in the chronic graft-vs-host disease setting: ibrutinib [Imbruvica], belumosudil [Rezurock], and, most recently, ruxolitinib [Jakafi].

