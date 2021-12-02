Police arrest man suspected of killing one, injuring another before firing at SEPTA cops

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Police in Upper Darby say they have arrested a man who killed a person in a domestic dispute, shot an innocent bystander and then got into a shootout with SEPTA police, all near 69th Street Station early Thursday morning.

There were two crime scenes Thursday morning. One is at an apartment at 7000 Terminal Square. The other is a blocked-off area around SEPTA's 69th Street Station.

Investigators say that apartment is where it all started at around 4 a.m. Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt say a man killed someone in a domestic dispute.

Then, cops say, the suspect moved over across the street from the 69th Street terminal and shot a man walking by. That person, who appears to be an innocent bystander, did not suffer any life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a physical recovery.

Police have not said anything publicly about the person who was killed or their relationship with the suspected shooter. None of the shots was fired inside the station.

Bernhardt says transit officers heard gunfire around 5 a.m., and they went outside, where they saw a man with a gun crossing the street. According to police, those transit officers confronted the man, and there was an exchange of gunfire. According to police in that exchange, no one was hurt. Neither the transit officers nor the suspect was hit.

Police say they chased the man down and took him into custody.

SEPTA's 69th Street terminal is open and operating. Rail service is open and running for the Market-Frankford Line, trolleys and the High Speed Line. The north bus terminal is open, but the south and west terminals are closed.

It is still tough to get around in the area of the station because of the police investigation outside.

Stay with KYW Newsradio for the latest in this developing story.