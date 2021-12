With COVID-19 hospitalizations reaching a high since the start of the pandemic, finding space for adult patients continues to be a struggle in New Hampshire. On Wednesday, there were 403 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in the state, nearly double the amount recorded at the same time last month. According to state health officials, there are more than 7,500 active cases of COVID-19, with around 1,000 new cases being reported daily.

PETERBOROUGH, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO