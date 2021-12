Before I joined the Chamber I ran a coaching business called 360º Life Strategies. The premise of my coaching program was this: you have a life, but do you have a strategy? If we don’t know where we’re going, any path will take us there. If we’re not following a compass, we’ll get tossed at sea. In a stroke of irony, we’ve been building the ship of the Chamber with a mission that seems to resonate with our business community if growth is any evidence, but without a strategy, we’ve been pulled in a thousand directions by every wind. And in Estes there’s a lot of wind.

ESTES PARK, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO