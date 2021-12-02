ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Woman crossing road to help motorist is struck, killed

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

KILLDEER, N.D. (AP) — A woman crossing a road to help a motorist whose vehicle was disabled was struck and killed near Killdeer, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The patrol says the 73-year-old Killdeer woman had pulled over on the shoulder of the highway and was walking across the road to assist a driver who had a flat tire, KFGO reports.

Authorities said a 58-year-old Berthold man who was driving down the highway wasn’t able to avoid the victim and struck her with his pickup.

The woman died at the scene.

The crash happened shortly after 4:30 pm Wednesday. The patrol says it was dark and cloudy at the time.

Comments / 0

Related
wgxa.tv

Macon woman hit and killed Sunday morning while crossing street

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. - A pedestrian is dead in Macon after being hit Sunday morning. According to a media release, the accident happened in the 1900 block of Millerfield Road just before the intersection with Jeffersonville Road around 6:45 a.m. Sunday. The victim has been identified as 60-year-old Debbie Pearson...
MACON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies woman killed in crash on Old Williamston Road in Piedmont

PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Coroner's Office confirmed they are responding to a deadly crash along Old Williamston Road in Piedmont. Troopers said a car with three people in it were heading east on Old Williamston Road when they went of the right side of the road and hit a several mailboxes and a tree just after 10 p.m.
PIEDMONT, SC
CBS Sacramento

Sheriff: 1 Dead After Experimental Aircraft Crashes Along Shore Of Clear Lake

LAKE COUNTY (CBS13) — One person has died after an experimental aircraft crashed on the shore of Clear Lake late Thursday morning, authorities say. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office first reported the crash a little before noon. The plane was believed to be in or near the water near South Lakeport. First responders soon found the plane along the shoreline in the South Lakeport area. The aircraft operator was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office says. The NTSB says an experimental Vortex Gyropcopter was involved in the crash. An investigation is now underway by the NTSB.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Upworthy

Firefighters block traffic on busy motorway to help elderly woman cross the road safely

'In a world where you can be anything, be kind,' they say and it's something a group of firefighters abided by when they parked their truck right across a motorway to help an elderly woman cross the road. The incident happened along the Kaliningrad motorway in Russia and the video of the same has gone viral on the internet. The footage was taken on November 18 and appears to be from a fixed CCTV on the motorway. The video shows an elderly woman standing in the middle of the road on what looks like tram lines, reported The Daily Mail. She appears to be holding two walking sticks while trying to cross the road but the oncoming heavy traffic makes it impossible for her to cross. Cars zoom past her and she waits patiently.
ACCIDENTS
KFYR-TV

Dent, MN man dies after being stuck in air duct

DENT, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 40-year-old rural Dent man is dead after being stuck in the air duct work of his house. The Otter Tail County Sheriffs Office received a 911 call from family members at 9:48 a.m. Monday. The family said they hadn’t been able to reach him by phone for several days.
DENT, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Ap#Kfgo#Berthold
Daily Voice

Woman Killed Crossing Busy Hudson Valley Roadway, Police Say

A woman was killed after she was struck by a Jeep Wrangler crossing a busy roadway.The incident took place around 3:15 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 1 in Dutchess County in the City of Beacon.The woman was crossing Main Street and Teller Avenue when she was struck by a vehicle, said Detective Sergeant Jaso…
BEACON, NY
CBS Minnesota

Winona Motorist Killed After Striking Unoccupied Vehicle Stalled On Side Of Road

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a 75-year-old Winona woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday evening. According to the state patrol, the crash occurred just after 11 p.m. on southbound Highway 61 in Winona County. The motorist in a Toyota Corolla, Esther Waas, struck an unoccupied vehicle, a Dodge Grand Caravan, that was stalled on the right shoulder. After the collision, the Toyota lost control and went off the road to the right and rolled. Waas died in the crash. The state patrol says Waas was wearing a seatbelt and the airbag deployed. Alcohol is not believed to be involved in the accident.   More On WCCO.com: Large Groups Rob Burnsville, Maplewood Best Buys On Black Friday Infant Found Dead, Mother Arrested During St. Cloud Welfare Check, Police Say Woman Dies Days After Brooklyn Center Shooting Remains Of Missing Woman Found Near Hinckley
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC 15 News

Police: Woman killed after pickup truck driver ran a red light and struck her vehicle

PHOENIX — Phoenix police said a woman was killed Monday afternoon after her vehicle was struck by the driver of a Ford pickup truck who apparently ran a red light. Police said Aurea Lilia Gomez-Gamaro, 57, was driving south on 55th Avenue when her Nissan Versa was struck by a Ford pickup truck that was traveling west on Thomas Road. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and later died, police said.
PHOENIX, AZ
pajaronian.com

Woman fatally struck by truck while crossing Rodriguez Street

WATSONVILLE—A woman was killed Friday afternoon while crossing the street at the intersection of Rodriguez and West Beach streets in downtown Watsonville. Watsonville Police Department Sgt. Mike Ridgeway confirmed that a female pedestrian died at the scene after she was pinned beneath a white Ford F-250 pickup while using a crosswalk. He said she was walking west across Rodriguez Street around 3:15pm when the truck approached from eastbound West Beach Street.
WATSONVILLE, CA
wfmd.com

Woman Killed In Crash On Hopewell Road In Washington County

The driver failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the road. Hagerstown, Md. (DG) – A 58-year-old Hagerstown woman has died after a single-vehicle accident Saturday evening on Hopewell Road. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports Kathy Sue Carpenter was driving a Nissan Sentra and failed to negotiate a...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
KAKE TV

Woman on mobility scooter struck, killed by SUV in southeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - "I came out here to look, and all these lanes were blocked off. It's scary," said Jana Westphal. Westphal was enjoying a relaxing Wednesday afternoon at her apartment with her dog Bella when out of nowhere, her phone started blowing up. "I got phone calls first...
WICHITA, KS
KOLD-TV

Pedestrian struck and killed in Midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Police Department is investigating a pedestrian vs. vehicle accident. On December 4, 2021, just after 12:30 a.m., an officer from the DUI Unit witnessed a collision between a man and a silver 2008 Toyota Yaris in the 2900 block of N. Campbell Ave. Tucson Fire personnel responded and began rendering aid to the pedestrian. Despite these efforts he was pronounced deceased at the scene. The pedestrian has been identified as 32-year-old Joseph Warren McIntosh.
TUCSON, AZ
OCRegister

Brea motorist, 18, killed in crash on 57 Freeway

An 18-year-old Brea resident was killed in a crash on the 57 Freeway in Fullerton, an Orange County sheriff’s sergeant said Tuesday. Jacob Robison was killed in the crash just before 4:40 a.m. Monday in the northbound lanes of the freeway just south of Chapman Avenue, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Todd Hylton.
BREA, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

672K+
Followers
357K+
Post
307M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy