Woman crossing road to help motorist is struck, killed

KILLDEER, N.D. (AP) — A woman crossing a road to help a motorist whose vehicle was disabled was struck and killed near Killdeer, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The patrol says the 73-year-old Killdeer woman had pulled over on the shoulder of the highway and was walking across the road to assist a driver who had a flat tire, KFGO reports.

Authorities said a 58-year-old Berthold man who was driving down the highway wasn’t able to avoid the victim and struck her with his pickup.

The woman died at the scene.

The crash happened shortly after 4:30 pm Wednesday. The patrol says it was dark and cloudy at the time.