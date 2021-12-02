Walla Walla poet pens 'poetic ponders'

The Walla Walla Public Library theme for November is Native American Heritage Month. This week’s adult feature is nonfiction, “Whereas," by Layli Long Soldier. "Keep in mind, I am not a historian. So I will recount facts as best I can, given limited resources and understanding,” writes Long Soldier, a 2016 Whiting Award winner, in her ambitious and gut-wrenching debut collection. Long Soldier may not be a historian, but she gives a vivid account of the realities of life as a Native American mother, unfurling a series of poems that relate the duplicitous behavior of the U.S. government toward indigenous peoples. Long Soldier underscores how centuries of legal jargon have decimated peoples, their voices, and their languages: “Although I often feel lost on this trail, I know I am not alone.” — Publishers Weekly.

WALLA WALLA, WA ・ 9 DAYS AGO