Dec 2 crossword

1. The American Values Club Crossword recently announced that they’re expanding their operation in a big way. They’ve been supplying one weekly crossword for subscribers for many years now, but they’re adding a second weekly crossword, a cryptic crossword, a midi puzzle (which is slightly larger than a mini) and a weekend trivia game. They’re adding several new constructors and different editors to the mix, too. It’s an explosion of new puzzles and you can check out their Kickstarter here. Help them get over the finish line, eh?
