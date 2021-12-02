Pregnancy Center offers hope

Abundant Life Pregnancy Resource Center, a valuable new resource, will open at 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3 at 610 Maryland Dr. Ste. A in Athens.

The center is a long awaited dream and answer to prayer for several in the area.

"A small group of people had been praying about a resource like this for some time,” said Amanda Pruitt, executive director. “As the pro-life movement started taking off in our county with things like Sanctuary City for the Unborn we realized that the need was great and the time was now. Our goal is to create a safe and inviting space where people can share their burdens and find help."

ALPRC is a faith-based organization that exists to encourage, equip, and empower the women and men in our community who are facing pregnancy decisions, parents in the early stages of parenting, or people who have made abortion decisions in the past through programs and resources.

The center will offer this by peer counseling along with video curriculum education teaching life skills, parenting, co-parenting, pregnancy education and more to help them be successful. Each visit also helps them earn points to purchase baby items sold in the boutique offering accountability and dignity.

The center will also offer pregnancy tests for free. All offerings are free and confidential. The center will then educate couples on their options, including parenting, adoption and offer resources to ensure success with their choice.

"Faith Fellowship Church graciously agreed to sponsor the start-up of our organization," Pruitt said. "Our mission is to be a lifeline for people experiencing pregnancy decisions and parenting needs in a safe and encouraging environment. We want to invite our community and other churches to get involved and help support us in our mission."

If you are interested in learning more about sponsoring the program, or your pregnancy options, or just need somewhere to turn, please contact Amanda Pruitt at ALPRC by phone at 903-904-4387 or learn more by visiting them online at abundantlifeprc.com.

Walk-ins welcome from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays in December and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays. The center may modify hours after Jan. 1.