'Mild Cognitive Impairment' in Older Age Often Disappears, Study Finds

Cerebral blood flow (CBF) measured with arterial spin labelling (ASL) magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) reflects cerebral perfusion, related to metabolism, and arterial transit time (ATT), related to vascular health. Our aim was to investigate the spatial coefficient of variation (sCoV) of CBF maps as a surrogate for ATT, in volunteers meeting criteria for subjective cognitive decline (SCD), amnestic mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and probable Alzheimer's dementia (AD). Whole-brain pseudo continuous ASL MRI was performed at 3Â T in 122 participants (controls"‰="‰20, SCD"‰="‰44, MCI"‰="‰45 and AD"‰="‰13) across three sites in New Zealand. From CBF maps that included all grey matter, sCoV progressively increased across each group with increased cognitive deficit. A similar overall trend was found when examining sCoV solely in the temporal lobe. We conclude that sCoV, a simple to compute imaging metric derived from ASL MRI, is sensitive to varying degrees of cognitive changes and supports the view that vascular health contributes to cognitive decline associated with Alzheimer's disease.
