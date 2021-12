The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Hockey team is 2-0 on the season after coming off a 4-1 win at Pequot Lakes on Tuesday over Northern Lakes who was previously undefeated. Now the Pirates will have back to back action at the Ralph Engelstad Arena Holiday Class in Thief River Falls! The Pirates will open up with West Fargo, North Dakota who open their season on Tuesday with a 13-1 win over Devils Lake, N.D.! West Fargo United is ranked #5 in the North Dakota Coaches pre-season poll. Game time is 5:00 PM at the REA and it will be on KROX RADIO starting at 4:30 PM with the Riverview Health pre-game show and also on the world wide web by going to the LISTEN LIVE link at the top of this page. The Pirates will finish off the weekend in Thief River Falls tomorrow morning when they play Irondale at 10:00 AM.

THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN ・ 9 DAYS AGO