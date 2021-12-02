Keith Urban Surprises Nashville High School Students

Country superstar Keith Urban surprises students at a Nashville High School on Tuesday. It is a dream come true.

What do you do when a country music legend walks into your classroom? Hillwood High School students are still beaming after Keith Urban’s surprise visit this Tuesday. In partnership with the CMA Foundation, Urban meets with the school’s rock band for an inspiring session.

Keith Urban goes beyond signing autographs. He answers students’ questions about performing, songwriting, and the ins and outs of the business. The 4-time Grammy winner is a fountain of knowledge, with experience in the music industry since the release of his first record in 1991. Moving his career to Nashville after an early stint in his hometown of Australia, Urban’s 30 years of success are proof of his talent and staying power.

In addition to answering questions, he listens to the Hillwood High School’s rehearsal. The school’s rock band and orchestra are preparing for their winter performances. One of the songs on the setlist is Urban’s “Wasted Time.” Performing the song in front of the artist himself is a dream come true.

About the CMA Foundation

Keith Urban’s surprise trip to Hillwood High School is made possible by the CMA Foundation. The organization invests in music education programs across the country. With budget cuts almost always limiting arts resources, the CMA Foundation aims to inspire the next generation of artists to pursue their dreams. They do this in many ways.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tlxWUqtAslI

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Carrie Underwood surprises elementary school students at CMA Fest | CMA Foundation (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tlxWUqtAslI)

“For us, it’s not just about raising up the next generation of musicians, but leveraging the impact that music has on students,” they say in their statement.

The CMA foundation also provides data showing the positive impacts of music on students’ brains. Studies show that listening to/playing music “reduces anxiety, blood pressure, and pain as well as improve sleep quality, mood, mental alertness, and memory.”

“What we love most is how music helps students over the biggest hurdle: showing up to class,” the foundation says.

The CMA Foundation inspires students on a daily basis. They are also passionate about supporting music teachers. They acknowledge their hard work with their “Thank a Teacher” and “Sponsor a Teacher” programs. While most non-profits give out grants, CMA goes beyond this. They spend their time with grantees to deliver the very best resources to students. Grant money goes into buying better instruments and equipment, providing a thriving environment for teachers, and offering musical experiences. They don’t just want to invest – they want to create a partnership.

Keith Urban’s visit is just one inspiring example of the CMA Foundation’s offerings. For more information on how to be involved, visit https://cmafoundation.org/.