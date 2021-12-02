ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Tonight on WDSU: Watch Louisiana's Harry Connick Jr. in 'Annie Live'

By WDSU Digital Team
WDSU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLouisiana's own Harry Connick Jr. will debut his character 'Daddy Warbucks' in NBC's live musical production of "Annie" Thursday night. According to NBC, "Annie...

www.wdsu.com

Comments / 3

Related
UPI News

Andrea McArdle drops out of NBC's 'Annie Live!'

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Andrea McArdle -- who played the titular orphan in the original 1977 Broadway production of Annie -- has dropped out of NBC's upcoming live broadcast of the musical. The actress was slated to play former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt in the TV special. "I am saddened...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
justjaredjr.com

First Look Cast Photos at NBC's Upcoming 'Annie Live!'

We are just less than a week away from NBC’s next live musical – Annie Live! – and we cannot wait!. The musical will be performed and air live NEXT Thursday (December 2) on NBC, and we’re taking a look at the first photos of the cast. Young Dylan actress...
MOVIES
TVLine

Annie Live!: Grade NBC's Latest Musical

NBC this Thursday night added to its repertoire Annie Live! Did you love it like tomorrow (which, I hear, is always a day away)? Annie Live! starred 12-year-old Celina Smith, of Atlanta, as the titular orphan, while Harry Connick Jr. (Will & Grace) in a novelty-store bald cap played Daddy Warbucks and Taraji P. Henson (Empire) filled Miss Hannigan’s sensible shoes. Rounding out the main ensemble were singer Nicole Scherzinger as Grace, plus Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt‘s Tituss Burgess and Smash‘s Megan Hilty (stepping in for a COVID-positive Jane Krakowski) as Rooster and Lily/”Ralph and Shirley Mudge.” Sandy was played by… a dog named...
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

With Annie Live!, "hate-watching" NBC's live TV musicals has evolved into "begrudging appreciation-watching"

Annie Live! was a likable reprieve from current hard times -- it felt like the best sort of community theater: "The show’s staging allowed songcraft and showmanship to be the stars; numbers played out against minimalist backdrops, and the live audience was largely heard in eruptive applause but seen only in shadow," says Daniel D'Addario. "The scant amount of stage dressing — an American-flag scrim for Annie’s meeting with Franklin Roosevelt, a bouquet on an end table and a staircase to evoke the grandeur of Daddy Warbucks’ home — seemed intended to rhyme with the show’s message of scrappy resilience and high-spirited hope. Even as viewers surely understood they were watching a broadcast bolstered by the resources of NBC, it was possible to believe that this was something like the best sort of community theater. Which means that certain flaws could get written off by the viewer somewhat easily. Before moving on to the full-throated praise, it’s worth noting that, say, Harry Connick Jr.’s iffy styling in a surrealistic bald cap pulled focus, and was best explained away as an occupational hazard of trying to make a star ready to play the role of a famous cueball. Connick’s occasionally being a beat behind on lines suggested, to the charitably inclined viewer, just how far the cast in general had come in order to bring this production to air at all. It feels unsporting, after all, to pick on a production that seemed so resolutely determined to entertain — and one whose key flaws may be inherent in the source material, a show one loves, if one does, because of its flaws as much as despite them."
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Connick Jr.
Person
Nicole Scherzinger
Person
Jane Krakowski
Person
Tituss Burgess
Deadline

‘TNF’s Cowboys-Saints Game Snags Spotlight From ‘Annie Live!’ And Alec Baldwin Special, Leads Thursday

Thursday was a busy one as broadcast primetime offerings ranged from the usual sitcoms on CBS and dramas on CW to Annie Live! on NBC, football on Fox and Alec Baldwin’s dramatic Rust tell-all on ABC. Of the offerings, however, Fox’s coverage of Thursday Night Football‘s Dallas Cowboys-New Orleans Saints game took the spotlight. The latest  showdown (2.9 rating in the adults 18-49 demo, 11.27 million viewes) saw the Cowboys win 27-17 and earn top numbers in both the demo and viewership, per Nielsen fast affiliates. While TNF typically dominates Thursday, competition was stiffer than usual with Annie Live! going head-to-head...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wdsu#Nbc#Vanity Fair#Annie Live#Academy Award
Variety

Masks, Vax Cards and an Army of Orphans: Behind the Scenes of NBC’s ‘Annie Live!’ Dress Rehearsal

For audience members checking in at the final dress rehearsal of NBC’s “Annie Live!” on Dec. 1, there was an additional stop along the usual security gauntlet. Between the airport-style metal detectors and the YONDR phone sequestration, everyone was required to show ID and proof of vaccination and was given a color-coordinated mask to wear throughout the show. Producing a live musical for television is always a massively intricate endeavor, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic added yet another layer of complexity. Every time the army of black-clad crew members swarmed the stage during the rehearsal’s commercial breaks, their masks were a...
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Herald

The sun comes out again as Harry Connick Jr. helps NBC stage 'Annie Live!'

Thanks to Harry Connick Jr., a certain musical is getting one of the most fit Daddy Warbucks it's had to date. The Primetime Emmy and Grammy winner and Tony nominee is the latest performer to embody the billionaire who becomes the surrogate father to the title orphan as NBC presents "Annie Live!" at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2. The latest of the stagings brought to the network by executive producer Neil Meron (along with his late, longtime professional partner Craig Zadan earlier) casts Celina Smith as the spirited Annie, with Taraji P. Henson ("Empire") as sinister orphanage operator Miss Hannigan, Megan Hilty (replacing the COVID-19-impacted Jane Krakowski) and Tituss Burgess as schemers Lily St. Regis and Rooster, and Nicole Scherzinger as Warbucks' assistant Grace. Andrea McArdle, Broadway's first "Annie," will appear as Eleanor Roosevelt.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

This Week in TV: ‘Money Heist’ and ‘Pen15’ End, ‘Annie Live’

One of Netflix’s bigger series comes to an end this week as the final batch of Money Heist episodes is released. Hulu’s critically hailed Pen15 is also finishing its run. NBC  returns to the live musical game with a rendition of Annie, and ABC mounts its third Live in Front of a Studio Audience sitcom re-creation. Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted. The Big Show Money Heist (aka La...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
THE DAILY STAR

Andes girl to perform in NBC's 'Annie Live!'

An Andes resident will make her television debut in Thursday, Dec. 2's "Annie Live!" on the NBC television network. Ava McIntosh, a sophomore at Andes Central School was invited to participate in the production through the National Dance Institute's Dancers Realize Excellence through Arts and Movement Project, a media release said. Ava, who has Down syndrome, will be one of four girls representing the DREAM Project. There is one other girl with Down syndrome and two girls who are in wheelchairs and have a form of muscular dystrophy, the release said.
ANDES, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy