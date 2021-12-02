Chris Marquart is our resident local Motorsports analyst and is host of Crash Course, The Final Round and The 31st Lap podcasts on FingerLakes1.com. Mason Stacey ran to second in the overall Unified Point Standings and Terry Abbati took third as the youth drivers finished in the top 10. We catch up with Mason and then Terry to talk about the year, the points chase and what is to come.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO