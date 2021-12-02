ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 5 days ago

Crash Course #378: Steven Sickles (PODCAST)

Unified Point Series Champion Steven Sickles talks about the busy 2021 season and his run to the championship. ...

FingerLakes1.com

UPSTATE HOOPS: 2021-22 Season Premiere Edition (podcast)

The Upstate Hoops Podcast returns with our season premiere episode with the 2021-22 Wayne-Finger Lakes & Section V High School Basketball season freshly underway. Join Jim Sinicropi for a look back at the first week of action, a look at the week ahead, some comments on FL1 Sports plans for coverage this season, and the first edition of our boys and girls Power Rankings.
HIGH SCHOOL
FingerLakes1.com

CRASH COURSE #379: Youth Movement, Abbati, Stacey (podcast)

Chris Marquart is our resident local Motorsports analyst and is host of Crash Course, The Final Round and The 31st Lap podcasts on FingerLakes1.com. Mason Stacey ran to second in the overall Unified Point Standings and Terry Abbati took third as the youth drivers finished in the top 10. We catch up with Mason and then Terry to talk about the year, the points chase and what is to come.
MOTORSPORTS
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

