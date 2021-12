54.22% of all state legislators are Republicans, and 44.70% are Democrats, according to Ballotpedia’s November partisan count of the 7,383 state legislators. Ballotpedia tallies the partisan balance of state legislatures at the end of every month. This refers to which political party holds the majority of seats in each chamber. Republicans control 61 chambers, while Democrats hold 37. The Alaska House of Representatives is the only chamber to be organized under a multipartisan, power-sharing coalition.

ELECTIONS ・ 9 HOURS AGO