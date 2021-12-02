ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

ON THIS DAY IN 1966 - DAVID BOWIE RELEASES HIS FIRST SINGLE ON HIS NEW LABEL

Cover picture for the articleOn this day in 1966 – David Bowie released ‘Rubber Band’, his first single on the...

David Bowie Returns to Early Single in Newly Unearthed Live Video

Parlophone and ISO Records have shared David Bowie’s previously unheard live performance of “Can’t Help Thinking About Me” ahead of its appearance on the upcoming Toy album. Watch it below. He initially released “Can’t Help Thinking About Me” in January 1966 under the band name David Bowie With the Lower...
MUSIC
recordcollectormag.com

David Bowie | Brilliant Adventure (1992-2001) | David Bowie

It is fitting that the latest in David Bowie’s career-spanning run of box sets takes its name from the penultimate track on ‘hours…’. His final album of the 90s, ‘hours…’ found him accepting his role as elder statesman at the end of a decade during which he sought to reassert his credentials as rock’s biggest risk-taker. An unassuming instrumental, Brilliant Adventure evoked his most forward-thinking work of the 70s with a delicate koto-led melody that recalled the meditative soundscape of “Heroes”’ Moss Garden. Its title, meanwhile, paraphrased that of Lodger’s opening song, Fantastic Voyage, as if Bowie were surveying his past and, with a new millennium approaching, acknowledging that it may be time to take stock.
THEATER & DANCE
thewoodyshow.com

Taylor Hawkins' Son Joins NHC For David Bowie Cover During First Full Show

After making a quiet debut at Ohana Festival in September, NHC played their first full show last night (November 23) at the Troubadour in Los Angeles. The supergroup, which consists of Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins, Janes Addiction's Dave Navarro and Chris Chaney, played a 15-song set. The first half of the show was dedicated to songs off their upcoming debut album, including songs that have already been released ("Devil That You Know," "Lazy Eyes," "Feed the Cruel," "Better Move On") and songs that haven't. They then played a couple tracks from Hawkins' solo career (“Louise” and “Range Roger B***h”) before wrapping up the night with Queen and David Bowie covers, and a special guest.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

New David Bowie Film Has the Blessing of His Family

A yet-untitled David Bowie film is reportedly on the way, with the approval of the late rocker's family. Though no official release date has been announced, sources speaking to Variety noted that the Sundance Film Festival may host the movie's premiere, given its close proximity to the sixth anniversary of of Bowie's death on Jan. 10.
MOVIES
David Bowie
963kklz.com

Unreleased David Bowie Music Is Out!

A previously unreleased David Bowie song is out called “Can’t Help Thinking About Me“. It was the first song he ever recorded under the David Bowie moniker and will appear on the “Toy – The Lost Album”, “David Bowie 5: Brilliant Adventure” and “Toy” box sets. The Mike & Carla Morning Show share a clip from the song and it sounds pretty good!
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
