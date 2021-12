Iowa State started the season strong Sunday at South Dakota State’s Daktronics Open. The Cyclones picked up four gold medals and placed nine wrestlers in the top three. The finals started with a showdown between teammates Kysen Terukina and Corey Cabanban. Terukina won 3-1 for the second straight weekend after defeating #17 Liam Cronin of Nebraska in the semifinals. Cabanban, however had one of the bigger wins of the tournament, defeating #6 Brody Teske of UNI in his semi. 125 will be a fascinating weight to watch play out for the Cyclones this season.

IOWA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO