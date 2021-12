Alice Sebold, the author of bestselling book “The Lovely Bones” and memoir “Lucky,” has apologized to Anthony Broadwater, the man she misidentified as her rapist 40 years ago. In a Medium post, she wrote, “First, I want to say that I am truly sorry to Anthony Broadwater and I deeply regret what you have been through. I am sorry most of all for the fact that the life you could have led was unjustly robbed from you, and I know that no apology can change what happened to you and never will.” Broadwater was exonerated of his rape conviction last week after...

