ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

State Lab Tests For Omicron Variant, None Found So Far

By WCMU
wcmu.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists at Michigan’s state laboratory in Lansing are screening COVID samples in search of the Omicron variant, officials confirm the presence of the variant on the West Coast. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says...

radio.wcmu.org

Comments / 2

Related
Crain's Detroit Business

No evidence omicron variant defeats COVID vaccines so far, university says

There's no evidence existing vaccines won't provide some protection against the omicron variant, the University of Oxford said Tuesday as scientists scramble to assess the new COVID-19 mutation. "Despite the appearance of new variants over the past year, vaccines have continued to provide very high levels of protection against severe...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSAV-TV

Health officials say no cases of omicron variant identified in SC so far

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — State health officials said they continue to “closely monitor” the latest developments with the Omicron variant. The first US case was confirmed in California Wednesday afternoon. DHEC officials said the new variant of COVID-19 has not been detected here in South Carolina as of Wednesday. Director...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Government
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
State
California State
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Lansing, MI
Health
CBS Boston

Omicron COVID Variant Detected In Massachusetts Woman

BOSTON (CBS) — The Omicron coronavirus variant has been found in a Massachusetts woman, the Department of Public Health announced Saturday. The woman, who is in her 20s, is a resident of Middlesex County who traveled out of state. The woman was fully vaccinated and did not require hospitalization. The arrival of Omicron – called a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization – comes as Massachusetts experiences its highest number of coronavirus cases since January. The first U.S. case of Omicron was detected in California on Wednesday, and multiple states have reported cases of the variant since then. President Joe Biden...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Lab Tests#Covid
Silicon Republic

New coronavirus variant: How it was found and what we know so far

Researchers based in South Africa explain the science behind the hunt for new coronavirus variants and what we know about the latest find. Since early in the Covid pandemic, the Network for Genomics Surveillance in South Africa (NGS-SA) has been monitoring changes in SARS-CoV-2. This was a valuable tool to understand better how the virus spread.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Biology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Microbiology
Daily Voice

New COVID Variant Has Scientists Worried

Another COVID-19 variant with multiple mutations is the subject of a special meeting called by the World Health Organization for Friday.The meeting on the B.1.1.529 variant detected in South Africa will focus on what the new variant means for treatments and vaccines, the organization said Thursday.…
SCIENCE
theeastcountygazette.com

30 Times More Deadlier ‘Omicron’ New Coronavirus Variant Has the World Freaking Out

In South Africa, a new coronavirus variant was discovered that appears to be extremely contagious and has a “unusual constellation” of mutations that could challenge the effectiveness of currently available vaccines. Global health authorities are scrambling to collect information on this new coronavirus variant. Global markets have been rocked by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 6K+ New Cases Reported, Along With 38 More Deaths

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  With news that the omicron variant (which has been tracked in Minnesota) might not be quite as “dangerous” as the delta variant has been, the state’s health department reports that there have been 6,122 newly reported positive cases of COVID-19, along with another 38 deaths as the state nears the 10,000 fatality mark. However, some of the deaths reported in the latest group — 23 in total — are from November. Minnesota’s latest rolling seven-day average positivity rate is hovering in place, currently sitting at 10.4% from a recent peak of 11% and a more recent low of 10.1%....
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS New York

Connecticut Man Who Tested Positive For Omicron Variant Resting At Home With Mild Symptoms, Gov. Lamont Says

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As Omicron variant continues to spread, four more cases have been confirmed in New York. Connecticut and New Jersey have each reported at least one case. On Sunday, officials said a Hartford County man in his 60s started developing mild symptoms on Nov. 27 after a family member tested positive. He was fully vaccinated. His family member had recently traveled to the Anime NYC convention at the Jacob Javits Center. Gov. Ned Lamont said the man’s symptoms are mild. “The good news is in the vaccination. In this case, the patient is at home resting peacefully, and no need to go to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Popular Mechanics

What We Know About the Omicron Variant (So Far)

Scientists currently know little about the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 (coronavirus). Although officials have detected the variant in North America, the World Health Organization (WHO) reports that cases are mostly concentrated in South Africa. More information will emerge rapidly in the "coming days and weeks,"...
SCIENCE
CBS LA

More Than 300 Patients Given Pfizer COVID-19 Doses That Were Frozen Too Long At 2 Riverside County Vaccination Sites

MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) — Hundreds of people at two Riverside County community centers mistakenly received Pfizer COVID-19 doses that were frozen longer than manufacturer recommendations, according to Riverside University Health System officials. Staff discovered on Tuesday that the vaccine doses had been administered to 324 patients in Jurupa Valley on Mission Boulevard between Oct. 8 and Nov. 23, and Riverside Neighborhood Clinic on Indiana Avenue between Oct. 23 and Nov. 23, health officials said. The doses in question were found to have been stored in the freezer longer than manufacturer recommendation. In spite of their “improper storage from freezer to refrigeration to administration,” the doses do not pose a danger to patients. However, the doses may have lost their potency, and officials say the CDC recommends these patients get a repeat dose as soon as possible. Riverside University Health System staff is reaching out to the impacted patients, and implementing measures to prevent this incident from happening again. Officials say patients who received a Pfizer at these locations, but are not contacted by staff, are not impacted by this storage issue. However, people who are concerned that they received their doses at these locations during these time frames can call (800) 945-6171.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy