Lionel Messi created history tonight at Paris’ Théâtre du Châtelet as the Argentine magician won his 7th Ballon d’Or award after a tough competition from Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski. Leo Messi was already the owner of the most Ballon d’Or awards in it’s 65 years old history and with this, he now has a clear lead against his nearest competitor Cristiano Ronaldo. With the Portuguese nearing the end of his career, it is only likely that Lionel Messi will end his career with an outstanding record of possessing the most number of Ballon d’Or awards.

UEFA ・ 5 DAYS AGO