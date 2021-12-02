ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Labor market tightening; layoffs lowest in nearly 30 years

By Lucia Mutikani
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qbwrV_0dC93OEO00

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased less than expected last week, pointing to tightening labor market conditions, while layoffs tumbled to the lowest level in 28-1/2 years in November.

The weekly unemployment claims report from the Labor Department on Thursday, the most timely data on the economy's health, also showed jobless benefits rolls falling below 2 million for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started in the United States nearly two years ago.

The upbeat news on the labor market added to strong consumer spending and manufacturing data in suggesting that the economy was accelerating after hitting a speed bump in the third quarter. The Omicron variant of the coronavirus, however, poses a risk to the brightening picture.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in a nod to the strengthening economy told lawmakers this week that the U.S. central bank should consider accelerating the pace of winding down its bond purchases at its Dec. 14-15 policy meeting.

"Companies are not laying off workers like they did during the recession," said Christopher Rupkey, chief economist at FWDBONDS in New York. "Powell was right to hint the Fed might speed up the tapering process because a tight labor market means increasing wage demands will stoke the fires of inflation."

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 28,000 to a seasonally adjusted 222,000 for the week ended Nov. 27. Claims dropped to 194,000 in the prior week, which was the lowest number since 1969.

They tend to be volatile around this time of the year.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 240,000 applications for the latest week. Claims have declined from a record high of 6.149 million in early April 2020.

Unadjusted claims fell 41,622 to 211,896 last week amid sharp declines in filings in California, Texas and Virginia, which offset notable rises in North Carolina and Wisconsin.

"Before seasonal adjustment, claims generally move higher in the colder months, but the related layoffs may not be occurring like normal this year because of the tight labor market," said Daniel Silver, an economist at JPMorgan in New York. "This could continue to occur in the coming weeks."

Stocks on Wall Street were trading higher. The dollar dipped against a basket of currencies. U.S. Treasury prices fell.

EYES ON PAYROLLS

The claims data has no bearing on the department's closely watched employment report for November, scheduled to be published on Friday, as it falls outside the period during which the government surveyed businesses and households for the nonfarm payrolls count and the unemployment rate.

Claims declined between mid-October and mid-November.

According to a Reuters survey of economists, nonfarm payrolls probably increased by 550,000 jobs last month after rising 531,000 in October. The unemployment rate is forecast dipping to 4.5% from 4.6% in October.

Also arguing for continued improvement in the labor market, the ADP National Employment report on Wednesday showed private payrolls increased by 534,000 jobs last month. A measure of manufacturing employment rose to a seven-month high, a survey from the Institute for Supply Management showed.

The Conference Board's labor market differential - derived from data on consumers' views on whether jobs are plentiful or hard to get - jumped to a record high in November.

The run of good news on the labor market continued, with another report on Thursday from global outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas showing job cuts announced by U.S.-based employers dropped 34.8% in November to 14,875, the fewest since May 1993.

But worker shortages are hindering faster job growth.

The Fed's Beige Book on Wednesday described employment growth ranging from "modest to strong" across the U.S. central bank's districts during October and early November, with contacts noting "persistent difficulty in hiring and retaining employees."

There were 10.4 million job openings as of the end of September. The workforce is down 3 million people from its pre-pandemic level, despite generous federal government-funded benefits expiring, schools reopening for in-person learning and companies raising wages.

Thursday's claims report showed the number of people receiving benefits after an initial week of aid plunged 107,000 to 1.956 million in the week ended Nov. 20.

The lowest level in the so-called continuing claims since mid-March 2020 likely reflected a combination of people exhausting their benefits as well as finding work. A total 2.31 million people were receiving unemployment checks under all programs in mid-November.

Still, labor supply could remain tight. A survey from the Chamber of Commerce on Thursday showed no urgency to return to work among many Americans who lost their jobs during the pandemic and remain unemployed.

"It is increasingly clear that the workforce challenges facing our country extend beyond those induced by the pandemic and we cannot simply assume that people will return to the workforce," said Chamber of Commerce President Suzanne Clark.

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Andrea Ricci

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with more than 2 million people in July receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

Why are labor markets so sluggish? Look to older workers.

Friday’s labor market report shows the economy continues to recover slowly from the pandemic. That sluggish pace is likely to continue — and it seems older workers are the primary culprit. It’s clear there are millions of jobs for the taking if only people would take them. The Bureau of...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
State
Virginia State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
Fortune

Why U.S. officials say inflation is no longer ‘transitory’

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Prices will continue to climb and U.S. officials are finally admitting it, saying this week that inflation can no longer be categorized as short-term. Both Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said...
BUSINESS
Financial World

US labor market contracts; jobless rates flirt with pre-pandemic lows

On Friday, the US Labor Department’s closely monitored employment report had unveiled that employment roles in the world’s largest economy had contracted significantly on November in context of a surprisingly higher job losses in retailing alongside local government education sectors, though unemployment rate had dropped to a fresh 21-month low of 4.2 per cent, illustrating a rapidly tightening US labor market.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
CNBC

Treasury yields fall after disappointing jobs report

Treasury yields dipped on Friday as investors digested a disappointing November jobs report. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note traded down 9 basis points at 1.358% at around 4:00 p.m. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was 7 basis points lower at 1.69%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
ECONOMY
CNN

America added a disappointing 210,000 jobs in November. But the details paint a different picture

New York (CNN Business) — The November jobs report looked disappointing at first glance, but the details show that the recovery is very much moving along. US employers added another 210,000 jobs to the economy in November, far fewer than expected, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday. It was the smallest number of jobs added to the US economy since December 2020, when the economy actually shed jobs amid a surge in Covid cases.
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

Canada: The labor market has fully recovered – NFB

The Canadian employment report released on Friday showed significant better-than-expected numbers with a net increase in jobs of 153.700. According to National Bank of Canada’s analysts, the full recovery in the labor market suggest the normalization of the Bank of Canada policy should be initiated during the first quarter of next year.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Layoffs#Labor Market#Americans#The Labor Department#Omicron#Federal Reserve Chair#Fwdbonds
Metro International

U.S. service sector activity gauge hits record high in November – ISM survey

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A measure of U.S. services industry activity unexpectedly rose in November, hitting a fresh record high as businesses boosted hiring, but there was little sign that supply constraints were easing and prices remained high. The Institute for Supply Management said on Friday its non-manufacturing activity index increased...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Omicron and payrolls (TGIF)

A look at the day ahead from Sujata Rao. Today's non-farm payrolls, a reliable monthly snapshot of the U.S. employment picture, almost comes as an anti-climax. A more timely indicator, weekly jobless benefits rolls released on Thursday, showed a sub-2 million figure for the first time since last March and layoffs at three-decade lows read more .
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
INFORUM

U.S. job growth misses expectations in November; unemployment rate dives to 4.2%

WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - U.S. employment increased far less than expected in November, likely as millions of unemployed Americans remained home despite companies boosting wages, generous jobless benefits expiring and schools fully reopening. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 210,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said in its closely watched...
ECONOMY
Reuters

US Nov payrolls rise falls far short, but jobless rate down

NEW YORK, Dec 3 (Reuters) - U.S. employment increased far less than expected in November, likely as millions of unemployed Americans remained home despite companies boosting wages, generous jobless benefits expiring and schools fully reopening. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 210,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said on Friday. Economists...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

238K+
Followers
249K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy