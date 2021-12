A second year student at the Indian Valley Vocational Center (IVVC) in Sandwich, and Serena High School senior, has been admitted to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. Trevor Thanepohn is in the law enforcement program at IVVC. Vince Logan is one of his instructors. Logan says Thanepohn developed an interest in the military and joined up.

SANDWICH, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO