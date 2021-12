Alkimi, a decentralized programmatic ad buying exchange that runs on Hypergraph blockchain, has announced the opening of their staking pool. This will be carried out on Lattice Exchange. The staking will commence on the 24th of November 2021 and go on for a period of 30 days till the 24th of December 2021. A total of 30 million $ADS tokens will be available for staking. This is the first launch of a smart contract from Alkimi and it marks a major milestone in their step towards moving to the internet with better quality ads that reward users from browsing these ads.

