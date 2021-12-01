ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spider-Man Producer Addresses No Way Home Leaks

By Mr. Milo
piratesandprincesses.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home is already getting people excited. Seeing the conclusion to the initial first trilogy of Tom Holland Spider-Man films as well as the possible return of past Spider-Man actors and classic villains is definitely making all the die hard fans shiver in anticipation. But of course...

www.piratesandprincesses.net

GreenwichTime

Tom Holland Will Return for More ‘Spider-Man’ Movies After ‘No Way Home,’ Says Producer Amy Pascal

According to longtime “Spider-Man” producer Amy Pascal, Holland is expected to keep playing the role for more movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel — [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie,” she told movie ticketing site Fandango on Monday. “We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel, it just isn’t part of… we’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies.”
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Tickets on Sale Now for Spider-Monday

Tickets are now on sale for Spider-Man: No Way Home, exclusively in movie theaters on December 17. With Peter Parker's (Tom Holland) identity revealed by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the friendly neighborhood web-slinger asks Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to make the world forget he's Spider-Man. But when a botched spell brings Multiverse visitors into the Marvel Cinematic Universe — unleashing sinister supervillains Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), and Electro (Jamie Foxx) — the Avengers-level threat forces Peter to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Wait, Was Tobey Maguire’s Web-Slinger Just Leaked Through Spider-Man: No Way Home Merchandise?

Ever since we heard Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock and Jamie Foxx’s Electro were joining the next Spider-Man movie, one big question has been ruminating among the fandom. Are Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield teaming up with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man to take down the Sinister Six? We’re less than a month from finding out but, as fans wait in anticipation, they're looking for any and every clue that they can find to prove that the mind-blowing theory could be true. And the latest comes via new merchandise for Spider-Man: No Way Home.
MOVIES
heroichollywood.com

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ IMAX Banner Is Breathtaking

The latest IMAX banner for Spider-Man: No Way Home will leave your jaw on the floor. It’s no secret that many look down upon the official posters that have been released for the most recent Spider-Man trilogy. The posters are fine but they do leave something to be desired, especially when compared to the spell-binding posters the Sam Raimi trilogy or Andrew Garfield duology. Luckily, IMAX has brought the goods for their latest banner for Spider-Man: No Way Home.
MOVIES
piratesandprincesses.net

SONY Releases Trailer For “Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Part 1”

On the eve of what is one of the most anticipated Marvel films since Avengers: Endgame SONY unveils a brand new trailer for their Animated Spider-Man Universe. The 2018 film, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, is considered by many to be one of the best animated super hero films ever made. Not only was it a critical and financial success, but it also revitalized SONY’s Feature Animation Division, which had not been doing well in recent years due to failures like The Emoji Movie. But now SONY is taking advantage of the success of Spider-Verse, both in Live Action and Animation.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

‘No Way Home’ Soundtrack Leaks, Seemingly Confirms HUGE ‘Spider-Man’ Rumor

**Warning: This article contains potential spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Every Marvel fan is on edge with Spider-Man: No Way Home press conferences in full swing. Spoilers appear on the internet left and right, but a recent leak of the Marvel movie’s entire soundtrack seemingly confirms what every fan is hoping for.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Tom Holland Says He’ll Play Fred Astaire in an Upcoming Film

Tom Holland is taking on the role of Fred Astaire. While promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home in London, the actor told the Associated Press that he’ll play the iconic actor-singer-dancer in an upcoming film for Sony. “The script came in a week ago,” Holland said. “I haven’t read it yet; they haven’t given it to me.” The news comes a few weeks after Spider-Man producer and former Sony chief Amy Pascal told GQ that she wanted Holland for the role in a profile of the actor. “She FaceTimed me earlier. I was in the bath,” Holland told the AP of Pascal. “And we had...
MOVIES
piratesandprincesses.net

Marvel And SONY Attempt To Halt Spider-Man Ticket Scalping

Scalping has become a bigger issue in recent years due to the increased dependence of the internet. We’ve talked about the scalping issue a lot in regards to merchandise on Shop Disney selling quickly and ending up on auction sites. Ticket Pre-Orders for the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home were opened the other day, and multiple sites crashed due to the high volume of orders. But many of those orders were scalpers and bots flooding the sites and buying up large amounts of tickets for opening night.
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Spider-Man: No Way Home Look Reveals a Spider-Man in Trouble

Doctor Octopus is back and has Spider-Man in his clutches in a new image from Spider-Man: No Way Home. The image, released as part of Fandango's holiday movie preview, shows Doc Ock (Alfred Molina) with Spidey (Tom Holland), still in his Iron Spider suit, wrapped in his mechanical arms. Molina's Doctor Octopus from Spider-Man 2 is one of several past cinematic Spider-Man villains reprising their roles in No Way Home. Tom Holland says Molina's return was, at least in part, his idea. "When I was first pitched the idea, I was like, 'Wow, that would be awesome if we could pull it off'," Holland said while speaking to Empire Magazine. "'But there's just no way it's going to work. You're just not going to be able to get everyone to do what they need to do. It's just not going to happen.' But it did happen. And it's crazy."
MOVIES
geekositymag.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home Soundtrack Leak Reveals Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire

Another Spider-Man: No Way Home leak. The Spider-Man: No Way Home soundtrack leaked online, revealing Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Another Spider-Man: No Way Home leak. Specifically, there’s a suspicious new theme in the Spider-Man: No Way Home soundtrack leak. In particular, it weaves two familiar scores. Guess for what...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Tom Holland Speaks Up About “Robbed” Zendaya Romance For the First Time

It’s hard to go anywhere without Spider-Man being mentioned. The third Marvel Cinematic Universe installment from director Jon Watts is set to land in theaters this December, and the hype is seemingly out of control. With rumors coming weekly, a new trailer confirming returning villains, and continued denials from actors like Andrew Garfield, the next Spidey venture is sure to draw huge audiences.
CELEBRITIES
piratesandprincesses.net

The Fantastic Four Duology Disappears From Disney Plus

Two notable Marvel films from the mid-2000s were mysteriously removed from Disney Plus at the beginning of December. The two Tim Story directed Fantastic 4 films, Fantastic 4 (2005) and Fantastic 4: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007) vanished like Susan Storm on a bad day. The films were made...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s ‘Voir’: TV Review

One of Netflix’s most popular shows that I would never consider reviewing — because what would possibly be the point? — is The Movies That Made Us. As befits its status as a spin-off from The Toys That Made Us, The Movies That Made Us is fueled by populist nostalgia instead of cinematic rigor, intended to make you happy about things you (and everybody else) already loved rather than force any examination or introspection about the medium. Occupying the vast middle ground between The Movies That Made Us and an ultra-meticulous or ultra-intellectual cinematic essay like Thom Andersen’s Los Angeles Plays...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Steven Spielberg’s Semi-Autobiographical Drama ‘The Fabelmans’ Sets Thanksgiving 2022 Release Date

Steven Spielberg’s coming-of-age drama “The Fabelmans,” a movie loosely based on the filmmaker’s childhood, will debut in theaters around next Thanksgiving. The film, from Universal Pictures and Amblin, has been scheduled to open on Nov. 23, 2022. Though the release calendar could change before then, “The Fabelmans” is currently slated to premiere on the same day as an untitled animation project from Disney and two weeks after Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Nov. 11). The semi-autobiographical “The Fabelmans” takes place in Arizona, where Spielberg spent his formative years, and stars Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Paul Dano and newcomer Gabriel LaBelle. Plot details have...
MOVIES

