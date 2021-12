When we talk or hear about postpartum depression, we often associate it with what new mothers go through. It is true, after all, that pregnancy and childbirth can do a number on you, both mentally and physically. While it is true that mothers primarily experience postpartum depression, there is a lesser-known fact — new fathers can experience this as well. It may be surprising, but it is true. It is estimated that one in every ten dads could experience postpartum depression. It is very real, something that shouldn’t be discounted (1), (2).

