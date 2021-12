The Alice In Chains guitarist is a master of the art who believes a great song requires only three key elements: “The riff. The melody. And something to say”. Jerry Cantrell has a way with chords. The Alice In Chains guitarist can take even the simplest of ideas and supercharge them with an emotional pull that sucks the listener right into the deep end of whatever mood he’s trying to convey.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO