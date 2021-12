BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With COVID-19 cases on the rise once again in Maryland, families are rolling up their sleeves to make sure they’re protected. “It feels really good to have our whole family vaccinated,” said Alison Sullivan “It really just felt like a pinch,” said her daughter, fifth-grader Maeve Sullivan. “It was easy and quick and I would recommend it.” More than 89% of Maryland adults have at least one dose of the vaccine, and the state’s averaging about 27,000 shots a day, including boosters. A recent study finds booster shots significantly strengthen the body’s immune response against covid, which could be critical against the...

