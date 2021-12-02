How to Not Melt Down Over Our Warming Planet

Sims (she/they) is a Black farmer, ecologist, and land steward whose dream is to acquire farmland where “folks can come to heal and learn without judgment.” When they’re not helping manage ecosystems at the Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy and teaching at their 140-acre Community Farm, Sims stewards their own LLC, Soulfull Simone Farm. In a backyard space smaller than a soccer field, they grow flowers for their local community-supported agriculture program and a formidable collection of herbs that they process and sell for medicinal purposes. Yarrow, motherwort, hibiscus—everything they’ve cultivated has come from a place of reclamation and healing. Right now Sims is leasing their land, but they hope one day to acquire 60 acres. To achieve that goal debt-free, Sims is pursuing alternative methods of raising capital, ones that rely on community and reciprocity, like a GoFundMe.

AGRICULTURE ・ 6 DAYS AGO