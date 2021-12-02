ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkins, WV

How to Not Melt Down Over Our Warming Planet

By Simran Sethi
Wired
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarter was raised in Elkins, West Virginia, a mountain town resting on the edge of the Monongahela National Forest, a 900,000-acre tract of public land teeming with beauty and birdsong, one of the most biodiverse areas in the region. “I grew up listening to the choir of insects and frogs,” Carter...

www.wired.com

kalw.org

One Planet: How safe is our drinking water?

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we're discussing the quality of drinking water in the United States. According to the Environmental Working Group's Tap Water Database, since 2019, more than 320 toxic substances have been detected in US drinking water systems. Millions of Americans unwittingly drink toxic...
HEALTH
NEWS10 ABC

How to keep warm and safe this winter

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — During the fall and winter months, fire officials say there is an increased risk for house fires. Fires can start for a number of reasons from dirty chimneys to unattended space heaters. “They really need to start having their heating systems serviced. Have your furnaces checked. Make sure the filter […]
CLIFTON PARK, NY
The Atlantic

A Billion Sea Creatures Cooked to Death

This article was originally published by High Country News. During this summer’s stifling heat wave, Robin Fales patrolled the same sweep of shore on Washington’s San Juan Island every day at low tide. The stench of rotting sea life grew as temperatures edged toward triple digits—roughly 30 degrees above average—and Fales watched the beds of kelp she studies wilt and fade. “They were bleaching more than I had ever seen,” recalls Fales, a Ph.D. candidate and marine ecologist at the University of Washington. She didn’t know if they would make it.
WILDLIFE
State
West Virginia State
City
Elkins, WV
Wired

Think Climate Change Is Messy? Wait Until Geoengineering

While it’s not likely that someone will colorize the atmosphere anytime soon, it's getting increasingly likely that someone will decide it’s time for stratospheric aerosol injection. Emissions are not declining at anywhere near the rate needed to keep global temperatures from rising 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, and the climate crisis is worsening.
ENVIRONMENT
Up and Coming Weekly

Staring down our future

It has been two years since the virus we now know as COVID-19 began as a stealth incubation in Wuhan, China before exploding onto the world stage. It has since taken 5.1 million lives, almost 800,000 of them in the United States and nearly 19,000 of those in North Carolina. None of us remain untouched by the pandemic, whether we have lost someone near and dear or whether we feel merely inconvenienced by COVID-19 restrictions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Person
Joe Manchin
Elle

Global Warming is Coming For Our Beauty Bags

When Nancy Gagnon, a formulator at the Designer Beauty Lab in Santa Ana, California, ventured out into a summer heat wave wearing a full face of makeup, the final look wasn't quite what she was going for: "Half of my brows melted off, leaving me looking like some character from a sci-fi movie," she recalls.
SANTA ANA, CA
dailygalaxy.com

Rise of Oxygen –The Evolutionary Moment that Shaped Our Habitable Planet

“Oxygen flooded into the atmosphere as a pollutant, even a poison, until natural selection shaped living things to thrive on the stuff and, indeed, suffocate without it,” wrote evolutionary biologist, Richard Dawkins, in The Greatest Show on Earth: The Evidence for Evolution. “In evolution, things always start small,” says lead...
SCIENCE
Wired

Tamarya Sims Is on a Quest for Land

Sims (she/they) is a Black farmer, ecologist, and land steward whose dream is to acquire farmland where “folks can come to heal and learn without judgment.” When they’re not helping manage ecosystems at the Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy and teaching at their 140-acre Community Farm, Sims stewards their own LLC, Soulfull Simone Farm. In a backyard space smaller than a soccer field, they grow flowers for their local community-supported agriculture program and a formidable collection of herbs that they process and sell for medicinal purposes. Yarrow, motherwort, hibiscus—everything they’ve cultivated has come from a place of reclamation and healing. Right now Sims is leasing their land, but they hope one day to acquire 60 acres. To achieve that goal debt-free, Sims is pursuing alternative methods of raising capital, ones that rely on community and reciprocity, like a GoFundMe.
AGRICULTURE
#Robot#Un#Privacy Rights#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Planet#American
Wired

Welcome to the (Synthetic) Meatspace

That scene stayed with me, back in 1999, after the credits rolled and I exited a Tokyo movie theater not too far from Akihabara, a dense hub for vendors selling electronics, video games, and experimental displays, all of which presaged a Matrix-like future. We'd escape into a digitized reality, using headsets or wires, to frolic in virtual landscapes.
SCIENCE
The Tuscaloosa News

ECOVIEWS: Edible wild plants are all around us

What do cattails, sassafras and pokeweed have in common? You can eat them. But how do you know which part is edible and how do you prepare it? In “Edible Wild Plants of the Carolinas: A Forager’s Companion” (University of North Carolina Press, 2021), Lytton John Musselman and Peter W. Schafran answer these...
GARDENING
Sand Hills Express

Ocean plastic pollution is being colonized by coastal species

The North Pacific Subtropical Gyre, otherwise known as the “Great Pacific Garbage Patch,” is considered the world’s largest accumulation of ocean plastic. It’s so massive, in fact, that researchers found it has been colonized by species — hundreds of miles away from their natural home. The research, published in the...
ENVIRONMENT

