Iowa State

Filming Now Complete for Movie About Iowa World War II POW Camp

By Bob James
 6 days ago
A new movie, in development for years, was finally filmed this fall and hopes to be on the big screen in 2022. It's inspired by actual events that happened at a prisoner-of-war camp in the state of Iowa during World War II. Yes, German POWs were held in Iowa during the...

104.5 KDAT

There Are a Ton of Well-Known Comedians Coming to Iowa in 2022 [LIST]

After the last couple of years, I think we could all use a laugh!. Just last week, I put together a list of all the big concerts coming to the state of Iowa in 2022. While I was searching through the websites of venues in the area, I noticed a lot of comedy shows scheduled for 2022. Like, a LOT. So, I decided to put together another list of just comedians coming next year! Here are all the funny folks we have so far:
104.5 KDAT

12/6/1939: The Warmest December Temperature EVER in Iowa

Incredibly warm weather across Iowa brought the temperature up to 70* or higher in the Hawkeye State on this date in 1939. The temperature of 74* in the town of Thurman marked the highest December temperature ever recorded anywhere in Iowa. Thurman is located in Fremont County in extreme Southwest Iowa:
104.5 KDAT

Chicago Rapper Behind Bars In Iowa

A Chicago rapper was arrested in the Hawkeye State. In early December, a Chicago rapper was arrested and taken to a county jail in Iowa. The artist known as 600Breezy was booked for the Polk County jail on Friday, December 3rd, according to HipHopDX. According to officials, 600Breezy was taken...
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Only 11% of the U.S. has Snow, Iowa is at 0%

Christmas is just over three weeks away, and at this rate, not much of the United States will be having a White Christmas. According to the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center, as of November 30th:. 11.1% of the lower 48 is covered with snow, the 4th lowest percentage for...
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Thursday in Iowa: The Sun Will Set at its Earliest Time in 2021

At 4:36 today the sun will set in Waterloo --- and will continue to set at 4:36 (albeit with a few micro-seconds difference) --- through December 14th. Finally, on December 15th, it will set at 4:37 and will continue to sink below the horizon later and later in the evening until June 20th when it sets at 8:50.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Eastern Iowa Town Named Best Place To Retire In US

Even if you are a ways away from retiring, it's nice to know that the town you live in is the perfect place to enter this new stage of life. A list recently came out from AARP about the best places to live in the United States for retirees. These nine cities and towns are the "best places to live and retire" in the entire country.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Six of the Best Places to Check Out Holiday Lights in Iowa [PHOTOS]

If you're looking for some impressive light displays to enjoy with your family this holiday season, look no further!. Thanks to a recent article from the website Only in Your State, we discovered an incredible drive-thru holiday light display here in Eastern Iowa. It's called the Mount Pleasant Festival of Lights, and it's located at Midwest Old Threshers Campground in Mount Pleasant. According to the website, "visitors to the Festival of Lights will enjoy over 100 Holiday Lighted Displays from a gingerbread man, tractors, candy canes, and the holly old elf Santa Claus that fill a 1.6-mile route in the Midwest Old Threshers Campground." The annual display has been around since 2013 and attracts lots of visitors each year.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Ridiculously Self-Indulgent Singing Funnyman Returning to Iowa

He's never away long because he knows we love him! A legendary funnyman who can also sing is bringing his talent back to Cedar Rapids. You might know "Weird" Al as a guy who made a career out of parodying popular artists like Michael Jackson ("Bad"/Fat", "Beat It"/"Eat It"), Madonna ("Like a Virgin/Surgeon"), and even turned rapper Coolio's "Gangsta's Paradise" into "Amish Paradise".
IOWA STATE
