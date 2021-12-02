ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

December’s PlayStation Plus games officially revealed by Sony

By Alex Atkin
mspoweruser.com
 3 days ago

Sony has finally officially revealed December’s PlayStation Plus lineup, and it’s exactly what we expected thanks to Billbil-Kun’s spot on leaking. Launching day one on PlayStation Plus: Featuring all of the late game modes and action but none of that pesky story content to get in the way, Godfall’s Challenger Edition...

mspoweruser.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

New PlayStation Plus Free Games Come With a Surprise Sony Forgot to Tell You About

The latest Playstation Plus free games come with a surprise Sony has oddly enough not promoted. December's free PS Plus games have yet to be officially revealed, but that should change later this week. In the meantime, don't forget to download November's free PS4 and PS5 games. And don't forget to download the aforementioned freebie that they come with involving Rocket League, a former PlayStation Plus game that has since gone free-to-play. Like any other free-to-play game, Rocket League makes its money selling cosmetic items, some of which is being given to PlayStation Plus subscribers exclusively and for free. More specifically, alongside the launch of Season 5 of the game, the latest Rocket League PlayStation Plus Pack is now available to download for free for all PS Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation Plus#Lego Dc Super Villains#Earth#Ascended Tower Of Trials#Ps Vr Playstation
Destructoid

PlayStation Plus leak points to Godfall and Mortal Shell in December

It would seem we’ve got an early heads-up about what to expect from the December PlayStation Plus lineup, as Godfall, Mortal Shell, and LEGO DC Super-Villains are reportedly on deck for subscribers. I’m sure you’ve already got thoughts about such a lineup!. Among other lineups, the November PlayStation Plus games...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

PlayStation Controller for Mobile Gaming Patented by Sony

Sony hasn’t been overtly publicizing plans for mobile gaming but it has been making some key strategic moves. This includes hiring former Apple Arcade head Nicola Sebastiani to head up PlayStation Mobile. A job listing from April 2021 also indicated that the company wanted to expand its “game development from consoles and PCs to mobile and Live Services with a focus on successfully adapting PlayStation’s most popular franchises for mobile.”
VIDEO GAMES
mspoweruser.com

Xbox Game Pass gets Halo Infinite and more this December

ANVIL (Console and PC) – December 2. Launching day one on Xbox Game Pass: Take on the role of a Vault Breaker in search of alien artifacts called “Vaults” and fight against monsters and powerful bosses, you can strengthen your Breakers to explore the farthest galaxy that no one has ever reached.
VIDEO GAMES
mspoweruser.com

Cyberpunk 2077 won’t be coming to Xbox Game Pass any time soon

CD Projekt Red joint CEO Adam Kicinski has revealed that the much-maligned Cyberpunk 2077 won’t be coming to Xbox Game Pass or PlayStation Now any time soon. When asked about the possibility of bringing Cyberpunk 2077 to a streaming service during a recent investors call Adam Kicinski explained that “we always consider any business opportunity, but this kind of subscription model is good at a certain moment in the lifecycle of a product – and shouldn’t come too early.”
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
mspoweruser.com

Watch the final Halo Infinite cinematic launch trailer

Halo Infinite is due to launch on December 8th 2021 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC and Microsoft has been ramping up the marketing for the multi-player game. Their latest release is a new two and a half minute trailer for the game. The description notes:. When all...
VIDEO GAMES
mspoweruser.com

Nacon delays Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong, Blood Bowl 3 and more

Nacon has announced that both Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong and Blood Bowl 3 have been delayed a little bit deeper into 2022. In a press release, publisher Nacon has announced that “to deliver a game that meets the expectations of the franchise’s global fan base,” Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong has been delayed, with its release date being punished back until May 19th 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Sony Accidentally Confirms PS Plus December 2021 Lineup

Sony has accidentally confirmed the PS Plus December 2021 lineup early. Several European PlayStation Twitter accounts have revealed the three titles coming to the service this month, and it looks like the leaks were correct again. What are the PS Plus December 2021 titles?. This news comes from gaming leaker...
VIDEO GAMES
Business Insider

Sony's PlayStation 5 is sold out for Cyber Monday, but you can still snag great deals on PS5 games and PlayStation Plus

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. From PlayStation exclusives like Ratchet & Clank to PSN Plus subscriptions, there are tons of items on sale. Even games that were just released earlier this fall, like Call of Duty: Vanguard, NBA 2K22, and Deathloop, are available for discounted prices.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Playstation News: PlayStation Plus games for December: Godfall: Challenger Edition, Lego DC Super-Villains, Mortal Shell

December’s PlayStation Plus lineup sees you battling through bright fantasy universes and grim worlds shattered by zealous foes. It asks you to play the hero or see yourself become the villain. You haven’t long to wait in deciding to lose yourself to the looter-slasher hybrid of Godfall, the careful combat of Mortal Shell, or play bad in Lego DC Super Villains: all games will be available on Tuesday, December 7 until Monday, January 3.
VIDEO GAMES
mspoweruser.com

Bethesda has given us another teasing look at Starfield

Bethesda has given us another brief look at Starfield through concept art and cinematics as part of their “Into the Starfield” series. Throughout the seven minutes of new mini-documentary footage, we’re given glimpses at some of Starfield’s alien worlds, spaceships, and concept art, while also being treated to a weirdly large amount of footage from Skyrim.
VIDEO GAMES
mspoweruser.com

Generation Zero is available now on Xbox Game Pass

Xbox has announced, ahead of the full list of Xbox Game Pass games for December, that Generation Zero is available now on Xbox Game Pass. It’s just ticked over to a new month all across the world yet we can’t help but feel that something is missing… That being the list of games coming to Xbox Game Pass over the next two weeks that Xbox has usually delivered by now.
VIDEO GAMES
mspoweruser.com

Fall Guys won’t be coming to Xbox or Nintendo Switch this year

Fall Guys developer Mediatonic has announced that the delayed Xbox and Nintendo Switch versions of the game won’t be arriving in the final stretch of this year. After being delayed back in April earlier this year, there’s been plenty of questions surrounding when Fall Guys would actually appear on Xbox consoles and the Nintendo Switch, as it was left without a release date after being budged from its Summer 2021 spot.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

Sony Reportedly Working on New PlayStation Subscription Service That Would Offer Games From Throughout Company’s History

It is fair to say that Xbox's Game Pass has been a roaring success for the brand. With hundreds of games available for $10-$15 a month, the service has been considered the Netflix of video games. This makes it no surprise that Sony is reportedly working on its own subscription-based service, currently codenamed "Spartacus" and is targeted to release in spring 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
mspoweruser.com

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy’s physical editions have been delayed

After releasing in a technically flawed state and even disappearing on PC for a while, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition has been delayed. Since the game is already out, this delay is only affecting physical boxed copies of the game, which were originally planned to be delivered only shortly after the launch of the game on December 7th.
VIDEO GAMES
mspoweruser.com

After Battlefield 2042’s troublesome launch EA is shaking things up at DICE

The dust has barely been able to settle after Battlefield 2042’s launch, but EA is already shaking things up by restructuring the franchise with a new directive. According to a new GameSpot report, DICE’s general manager Oskar Gabrielson is out, and Respawn co-founder Vince Zampella is in, taking over the reins of the Battlefield franchise.
VIDEO GAMES
mspoweruser.com

The Yogscast’s Jingle Jam is offering 56 PC games for just £35

The Yogscast’s 10th annual Jingle Jam charity livestream has begun, and if you donate £35 or more, you can get a boatload of PC games. With the 56 game bundle being valued at a whopping £650, the Jingle Jam 2021 Games Collection definitely sounds like a good deal to us if you’re in the market for a plethora of delightful indie games.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy