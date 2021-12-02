ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microsoft’s Azure AI Supercomputer delivers record MLPerf benchmarks

By Pradeep
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently, Microsoft Azure joined the Top 10 club of the the TOP500 super computer rankings by delivering 30.05 Petaflops. It was based on Microsoft’s recently announced Azure NDm A100 80GB v4, available on demand. These Azure NDm A100 v4 instances...

Electronic Engineering Times

Fugaku Retains Title as World’s Fastest Supercomputer

The supercomputer Fugaku has successfully retained the top spot for four consecutive terms in all four of the major high-performance computer rankings. Fugaku, the supercomputer jointly developed by RIKEN and Fujitsu, has successfully retained the top spot for four consecutive terms in all four of the major high-performance computer rankings. This includes the TOP500 list as well as the HPCG, a performance ranking for computing methods often used for real-world applications, HPL-AI, which ranks supercomputers based on their performance on single- and half-precision computing typically used in artificial intelligence (AI) applications, and the Graph 500 ranking, which ranks systems based on graph analytic performance, an important element in data-intensive workloads. The results of the rankings were announced at the recent SC21 High-Performance Computing Conference.
COMPUTERS
aithority.com

Approyo, Inc. Migrates CC Polymers’ SAP Environment To Microsoft AZURE Cloud

Advanced SAP Functional Development, Security and Steady-State™ SAP Support from Approyo Enhance CC Polymers’ Enterprise IT Environment. Approyo, Inc., a leader in global SAP & IT Managed Services and Solutions; announced that Corpus Christi Polymers (CC Polymers) had selected Approyo as its SAP managed solutions and security provider. The engagement includes migrating their enterprise SAP landscape to Microsoft Azure Cloud, upgrading their SAP environment, and providing user and SAP data security. In addition to the Azure Cloud migration, CC Polymers has entrusted Approyo with full functional management and Steady-State™ support of their SAP environment in a multi-year agreement.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
eyetrodigital.com

Infor Coleman AI Digital Assistant App Now Available For Microsoft Teams

Infor, the industry cloud company, has announced the general availability (GA) of its Infor Coleman AI Digital Assistant app for Microsoft Teams. The Infor Coleman Digital Assistant was previously available via a web browser, the Infor Go mobile app, and Amazon Alexa for Business. Now, Infor customers can interact with...
SOFTWARE
theregister.com

Microsoft extends 'outage mode' for Azure Active Directory to bake more resilience into cloudy services

Microsoft hopes to improve the resilience of its cloud services by extending an "outage mode" for Azure Active Directory to cover web as well as desktop applications. Azure Active Directory (AAD) is Microsoft's cloud directory which handles authentication for Office 365 and can be linked to on-premises Active Directory. Further, developers can write applications that use the service. However, if it goes wrong, customers experience multiple failures, including the inability to access the Azure Portal in order to manage other cloud services.
SOFTWARE
theregister.com

Microsoft quietly delivers Windows 11 Enterprise VMs for devs

Microsoft has quietly slipped out a test cut of Windows 11 for developers. A page titled Get a Windows 10 development environment appears to have been updated on November 18th to include a Windows 11 download (although the page title remained the same). Microsoft suggests the VMs might be just...
SOFTWARE
Neowin

Microsoft to create new datacenter region in Belgium to deliver cloud solutions

Microsoft has announced a new multi-year investment plan for Belgium alongside the country’s Prime Minister Alexander De Croo. The Digital AmBEtion plan consists of three parts; providing digital infrastructure, helping citizens develop digital skills, and creating sustainable societal impact. The new datacenter region which will be set up in the country will be central to the plan.
BUSINESS
VentureBeat

Microsoft’s Tutel optimizes AI model training

Let the OSS Enterprise newsletter guide your open source journey! Sign up here. Microsoft this week announced Tutel, a library to support the development of mixture of experts (MoE) models — a particular type of large-scale AI model. Tutel, which is open source and has been integrated into fairseq, one of Facebook’s toolkits in PyTorch, is designed to enable developers across AI disciplines to “execute MoE more easily and efficiently,” a statement from Microsoft explained.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Microsoft is making Azure even more resilient to outages

Outages can be extremely detrimental to business operations which is why Microsoft has announced that it will extend its “outage mode” in Azure to cover both web-based and desktop applications. Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) is the software giant's cloud directory responsible for handling authentication for Office 365 though it...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Rent this $11,000 supercomputer for only $0.39/hour but there's a catch

No, you won't be able to play Crysis on this but for those that require a bit more oomph for their web hosting projects, there are dedicated servers and this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Ionos is offering $100 credit on any server configuration for the first month, making it a great platform for testers and makers.
COMPUTERS
aithority.com

AMAX Joins NVIDIA-Certified Systems Program To Deliver A Complete Computing AI Solution At Any Scale

AMAX, a leading provider of high-performance computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and OEM data center manufacturing, announces it has joined NVIDIA’s certified systems program. As an Elite partner in the NVIDIA Partner Network, AMAX will have nine NVIDIA-Certified Systems™ built for accelerated workloads across all industries, from the use of AI for better customer engagement, to data analytics for business forecasting, to advanced graphics visualization for rapid product innovation. AMAX’s AceleMax series of NVIDIA-Certified Systems brings together NVIDIA GPUs and NVIDIA networking in optimized server configurations that have been validated to provide optimal performance, security, and scale for a variety of accelerated workloads.
SOFTWARE
The Windows Club

How to Sort and Filter Records in Microsoft Access

Using the Sorting and Filtering tools make your Access records and databases more organized and easy to understand, especially if you want to make sense of the data at first glance when you open your database file. In this tutorial, we will explain the difference between Sorting and Filtering data and how to Sort and filter records in Access.
SOFTWARE
mspoweruser.com

Canada’s Interac selects Microsoft Azure as its strategic and primary cloud provider

Canada’s Interac today announced that it has selected Microsoft Azure as its strategic and primary cloud provider. Interac will use Azure cloud to support its ongoing innovation and product development. By using Microsoft’s cloud capabilities and security investments, Interac will further accelerate its transformation journey to include faster data-rich payments,...
BUSINESS
The Windows Club

Microsoft Azure Storage Explorer explained

Microsoft’s cloud-based platform Azure offers developers, a robust, secure and unified environment for building and deploying apps and services. Its storage explorer also known as Microsoft Azure Storage Explorer encompasses capabilities that let you manage and edit data from your Windows Azure Storage. What does Microsoft Azure Storage Explorer do?
SOFTWARE
crowdfundinsider.com

Interac Chooses Microsoft Azure for Virtual Payments Solution Development in Canada

Has announced an agreement with Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) in order to use Microsoft Azure‘s cloud capabilities to securely manage the “continued growth of digital transactions, enabling greater innovation and ultimately faster payments.”. As a key player in Canada‘s payments ecosystem, Interac has seen an increase in overall demand for its...
TECHNOLOGY
mspoweruser.com

PowerToys v0.51.0 released with new Presentation Mode, more

Microsoft today announced the release of v0.51.0 which introduces some new things regarding Microsoft’s mouse utilities. First Microsoft is added in a presentation mode helper to highlight your mouse when you click. Microsoft also added additional settings toward Find my mouse to enable more customization. Microsoft has also been focusing...
ELECTRONICS
finextra.com

Canada's Interac signs for Microsoft Azure

Interac has signed up for Microsoft Azure's cloud technology in a deal the Canadian debit network says will lead to greater innovation and faster payments. According to a report from Payments Canada, electronic payments accounted for approximately 79% of overall transactions in 2020. During the pandemic, Interac has seen a surge in payments, processing almost one billion e-Transfer transactions sent since the beginning of April 2020.
BUSINESS
Redmondmag.com

Microsoft Starting to Deliver Loop Components to Teams Users

Microsoft announced on Tuesday that Microsoft Loop components are starting to become available to Microsoft 365 "commercial customers" using Microsoft Teams. The Loop components are rolling out to desktop and mobile Teams users via its chat function. They are like little applications within Teams, letting users create notes, task lists and tables on the fly, which can be messaged to collaborative team members. Microsoft's "@mention" messaging capability can be used to send these materials. Coauthoring is supported with the Loop components, and users can see any changes as they get made.
