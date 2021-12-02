Microsoft’s Azure AI Supercomputer delivers record MLPerf benchmarks

The supercomputer Fugaku has successfully retained the top spot for four consecutive terms in all four of the major high-performance computer rankings. Fugaku, the supercomputer jointly developed by RIKEN and Fujitsu, has successfully retained the top spot for four consecutive terms in all four of the major high-performance computer rankings. This includes the TOP500 list as well as the HPCG, a performance ranking for computing methods often used for real-world applications, HPL-AI, which ranks supercomputers based on their performance on single- and half-precision computing typically used in artificial intelligence (AI) applications, and the Graph 500 ranking, which ranks systems based on graph analytic performance, an important element in data-intensive workloads. The results of the rankings were announced at the recent SC21 High-Performance Computing Conference.

