It only seems like yesterday that Hoda Kotb became a mother for the first time, and now she's celebrating Thanksgiving again as a happy mom-of-two. The Today show host and her fiance, Joel Schiffman, 63, are proud parents to their adopted daughters, Haley, four, and Hope, two, and new photos of the sweet family show just how much their children have grown.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 9 DAYS AGO