Dickens Begins Working on New Mayoral Agenda Following Victory

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, the Mayor’s Christmas Parade is returning to the North Baltimore neighborhoods of Hampden and Medfield Sunday. The annual event was canceled last year because of the pandemic, but the excitement is back with over 150 marching units including a steam calliope, over 100 Harley Davidson motorcycles, marching bands, Santa and Mrs. Clause will make an appearance, and even WJZ will have a presence at the parade. Catch our morning anchors Tim Williams and Lynn Bui in the parade. Retired WJZ reporter Ron Matz is the Grand Marshal. The 2.5 mile parade starts at Falls Road and Cold Spring Lane at 1 p.m. and is sponsored by community associations and businesses in the area.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO