Dickens Begins Working on New Mayoral Agenda Following Victory

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayor-elect Andre Dickens is not wasting any time as he...

cwatlanta.cbslocal.com

Bowling Green Daily News

Correction: Election 2021-Atlanta Mayor-Dickens story

ATLANTA (AP) — In a story published Dec. 1, 2021, about the Atlanta mayor’s race, The Associated Press erroneously reported that new mayor Andre Dickens’ mother did not graduate from high school. She did graduate. The story also erroneously said that Dickens is a deacon at his boyhood church. He helped found the church as an adult.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantatribune.com

Mayor-elect Andre Dickens Discusses Vision of a New and Improved Atlanta

Mayor-elect Andre Dickens went into Tuesday’s runoff for mayor of Atlanta slightly ahead of Felicia Moore in the polls and emerged victorious to become the 66th mayor of the city of Atlanta with a decisive win. Dickens won the race handily securing 64 percent of the vote to Moore’s 36 percent.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Andre Dickens wins Atlanta's mayor's race

ATLANTA — Andre Dickens will be Atlanta's next mayor, the Associated Press declared. The results will become official after being certified by the Georgia Secretary of State's office. Click here for race results. Original story below. -- 11Alive News is your source for Election Day stories, identifying voter issues, fact-checking...
ATLANTA, GA
News Break
Politics
Hot 107.9

ATL Got A Mayor Named Andre: Andre Dickens Wins Runoff Ballot

Andre Dickens has been elected by the good people of Atlanta as the next mayor. After a hard-fought runoff ballot against Felicia Moore, Dickens comes on top as victorious. It is safe to say ATL now has a mayor named Andre! Mayor Dickens plans to deal with issues like cleaning up crime & infrastructure problems. […]
ATLANTA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Atlanta elects Dickens as mayor; two new city council members elected in Stonecrest, Tucker

The city of Atlanta has a new mayor-elect and two cities in DeKalb County have newly elected city council members after the Nov. 30 runoff election. Atlanta City Council Member Andre Dickens, who trailed behind Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore in the Nov. 2 General Election, gained more than 63 percent of the total votes cast in the runoff election. “The future of Atlanta is limitless. I am humbled that you chose me to serve as the 61st Mayor of Atlanta,” stated Dickens.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

'I am humbled': Andre Dickens claims victory in Atlanta mayoral runoff

ATLANTA - Atlanta voters decided Tuesday that Andre Dickens would become the city’s next leader. Dickens, a City Council member, defeated City Council President Felicia Moore in the mayoral runoff, an upset as Moore had been the frontrunner after earning 41% of the vote in the first round of voting on Nov. 2 across a nonpartisan field of 14 candidates.
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

Atlanta mayoral candidates Moore and Dickens vow to bring the city together

Andre Dickens and Felicia just before the Nov. 16 run-off debate of the Atlanta Press Club's Loudermilk-Young debate series televised by Georgia Public Broadcasting (Photo by Maria Saporta) It’s now down to two. Either City Council President Felicia Moore or City Councilman Andre Dickens will be the next mayor of...
ATLANTA, GA
