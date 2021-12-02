ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Dnata promotes Simon Woodford to global air distribution role

By Ben Ireland
Travel Weekly
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDnata Travel Group has appointed Simon Woodford as vice president of global air services and distribution. He has been promoted from director – air supply, a role he has held since 2015 and through which he has...

travelweekly.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Travel Weekly

MSC Cruises reports increased demand for ex-UK sailings

The pandemic has increased customer demand for no-fly cruises, says the UK boss of MSC Cruises, as the line unveiled its longest ex-UK season in its history. MSC Virtuosa will offer 20 departures from Southampton from April until October when it will leave the UK and be replaced by another to-be-confirmed MSC vessel. Destinations the line will sail to from the UK include the Baltics, Norwegian Fjords and the Mediterranean.
WORLD
Travel Weekly

BA agrees UK sustainable fuel deal

Thousands of tonnes of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) will be produced for the first time in the UK in a deal with British Airways. BA claims it will become the first airline in the world to use SAF produced on a commercial scale in Britain after signing a multi-year agreement with multinational energy company Phillips 66.
WORLD
Travel Weekly

New UK and Ireland boss named by Air France-KLM

Fahmi Mahjoub has been named as new London-based UK and Ireland general manager for Air France-KLM. He was previously vice president of pricing and revenue management and has more than 22 years of experience with the organisation. His predecessor Benedicte Duval has taken over the role of cargo vice president...
INDUSTRY
martechseries.com

PubMatic Executive Peter Barry Promoted to Global Role of VP Addressability

Barry to relocate to New York to lead PubMatic’s audience data business. PubMatic, a sell-side platform that delivers superior outcomes for digital advertising, today announced it has appointed Regional Director, Australia and New Zealand, Peter Barry to a global role, naming him VP of Addressability. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air France#Sta Travel#Dnata Travel Group#Stella Travel Services Uk#Gsa#Uk Europe
Travel Weekly

Death of former easyJet chairman announced

John Barton, who stepped down as chairman of easyJet on December 1, has died. EasyJet said it was saddened to hear of the death of Barton, who also took up the chairmanship of fashion retailer Ted Baker last year. He chaired the UK low cost carrier for almost nine years...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Hollywood Reporter

Global Ad Growth Forecast for 2021, 2022 Boosted, But TV Recovery to Take Until 2023: GroupM

Global advertising in 2021 and 2022 will end up growing faster than previously expected as the rebound from the coronavirus pandemic continues, according to media investment giant GroupM’s latest forecast. But TV ad spending looks set to take until 2023, when the firm’s estimate calls for it to hit $168.6 billion, to reach and exceed the same levels as in the pre-COVID year 2019 ($167.8 billion), it predicted. After falling 3.1 percent, excluding U.S. political ads to adjust for swings between election and non-election years, to $623.0 billion in 2020, the firm now calls for global advertising to jump 22.5 percent this...
MARKETS
Travel Weekly

Pre-departure testing expected to have ‘real impact’ on summer bookings

The reintroduction of pre-departure testing is a “punch in the stomach” for the travel industry causing a ripple effect that will hit bookings into the spring and summer, say chief executives. Pre-departure testing resumes from Tuesday December 7, and its reintroduction comes a week after the UK government insisted on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
freightwaves.com

Radiant Logistics adds global freight platform Navegate in $35M deal

Third-party logistics provider Radiant Logistics announced Monday the acquisition of global freight management platform Navegate for $35 million. Headquartered near Minneapolis-St. Paul, Navegate provides digital logistics services internationally and domestically out of offices in Chicago and Shanghai. Its offerings include customs brokerage, freight forwarding and truck brokerage, as well as drayage and transload services. The company’s proprietary trade platform provides advanced purchase order and vendor management.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Dubai
dallassun.com

India promotes culture of peace as part of commitment to global order, says MEA

New York [United States], December 7 (ANI): India promotes a culture of peace as a part of its commitment to global order, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Culture of Peace is the cornerstone of the global order to build inclusive and tolerant societies. Under the auspices of the United Nations, the promotion of a culture of peace has expanded into a global discourse, according to the statement issued by MEA.
WORLD
Forbes

Omicron Covid-19 Variant Arrives, Travel Industry Gets Whiplash

Be afraid. Be very afraid. The latest variant of Covid-19, Omicron, has spanned continents and laughed at the ocean moat protecting the U.S. Omicron has arrived, and the travel industry is quaking in its boots. The U.S. has instituted new testing procedures for inbound travelers, and most travel from eight southern African companies, including South Africa, where the new variant was discovered in November, has been halted. Even the Federal Reserve apparently believes the new variant will stoke inflation by further threatening the supply chain and worsening the worker shortage.
TRAVEL
Advertising Age

WPP's Grey promotes John Patroulis and Javier Campopiano to key global leadership roles

WPP’s Grey is the latest agency network to double down on creative talent with the promotion of two of its top execs. Worldwide Chief Creative Officer John Patroulis is moving up to the role of global creative chairman and president, creative business, while Javier Campopiano, who last served as global creative partner, will step up as Grey’s new worldwide chief creative officer.
BUSINESS
Travel Weekly

Travelport signs NDC distribution deal with IAG

Travelport has reached an NDC distribution agreement with International Airlines Group (IAG) carriers British Airways, Iberia, Aer Lingus and Vueling. The agreement on New Distribution Capability (NDC) content will see a full range of fares, ancillaries and additional content made available to Travelport-connected agencies through the Travelport+ platform. IAG said...
INDUSTRY
Travel Weekly

Airline chiefs forecast business travel will return

Business travel will largely recover from Covid-19 but could be more impacted by corporate carbon-reduction policies, say aviation leaders. EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren told the World Aviation Festival in London: “Business travel is already coming back – for us, I think, more than for others. “SMEs are coming back...
INDUSTRY
Travel Weekly

EasyJet chief says return to full capacity ‘marathon not sprint’

EasyJet boss Johan Lundgren says the airline will continue to take a cautious approach to getting back to full capacity as uncertainty remains over the Covid pandemic. Speaking at the World Aviation Festival in London after releasing full-year results, Lundgren said the carrier was the only European airline that did not increase losses in its third quarter.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
LIFESTYLE
OilPrice.com

China Could Cause The Next Massive Crash In Oil Prices

Given the extreme disconnect between China’s huge economy-driven oil and gas needs and its minimal level of domestic oil and gas reserves, the country’s influence over oil prices has long been profound. As a result of this imbalance, China almost alone created the 2000-2014 commodities ‘supercycle’, characterized by consistently rising price trends for all commodities that are used in a booming manufacturing and infrastructure environment. This was a product largely of the 8 percent-plus annual GDP growth recorded by China over that period, with many spikes well above 10 percent and only a relatively short move down in economic growth at the onset of the Great Financial Crisis. Aside from huge quantities of imported oil and gas, this massive economic growth was fuelled by enormous debt piled up but then hidden away in various financial mechanisms that China believed it could simply pay off eventually through its rapid economic growth. Developments in the last week or so hint that both of these bubbles may be set to burst, taking the big bid in oil out of the market.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

CEO fires 900 employees over Zoom call: ‘Your employment is terminated, effective immediately’

The chief executive of a US-based digital mortgage lending company fired 900 people on a Zoom call ahead of the holiday season, it has been reported.About 15 per cent of the company’s employees in the US and India were abruptly laid off as part of the cost-cutting exercise, Vishal Garg, the head of Better.com, can be heard saying in the video call that reportedly took place last week. A recording of the call, which has not been verified, was widely shared on YouTube. “If you’re on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy