Silversea Cruises’ newest ship, the Silver Nova, began construction last month with a steel cutting ceremony on November 18. The newest and first Nova Class ship is expected to set sail in summer 2023 with 728 guests and a guest-to-crew ratio of 1:1.3. The ship, and all Nova Class ships after it, will be pioneers in sustainable cruising, with a hybrid power source model that includes emission-free operation in port and the use of liquefied natural gas, achieving a total of 40 percent overall reduction in greenhouse gas emissions than the cruise line’s Muse Class ships.

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO