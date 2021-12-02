Mediaocean Announces Issuance of New U.S. Patents for CTV Fraud Verification Technology Innovation

An innovative AI application that can start a new era for corporate training. Infobird Co., Ltd , a software-as-a-service provider of innovative AI-powered, or artificial intelligence enabled, customer engagement solutions in China, announced that it has upgraded its cloud-based intelligent interactive training SaaS product to empower enterprises to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of sales and customer service representatives training by leveraging technologies such as AI chatbots. By simulating a real-life training experience, sales or customer service representatives are able to get trained with a virtual customer anytime, anywhere in the world. The upgraded product now also supports training in English for clients with international training needs. When combined with the company’s intelligent quality inspection product, these two products can create a closed-loop management of customer engagement and training of sales or customer service representatives. This could further drive additional business values for enterprises in the future.

SOFTWARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO