ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Mediaocean Announces Issuance of New U.S. Patents for CTV Fraud Verification Technology Innovation

By Globe Newswire
martechseries.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKey verification patent and multiple derivative patents bolster company’s progress in shifting advertising industry from audit-based to preemptive solutions. Mediaocean, the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued the company a new patent. Several other derivatives are expected to follow. This patent...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

Clearview AI Is Enroute to Win an US Patent for Facial Recognition Technology

If you haven't heard of Clearview AI then you should, as the company's facial recognition technology has likely already spotted you. Clearview’s software goes through public images from social media to help law enforcement identify wanted individuals by matching their public images with those found in government databases or surveillance footage. Now, the company just got permission to be awarded a U.S. federal patent, according to Politico.
TECHNOLOGY
TheSpoon

Hazel Technologies Announces New California Hub To Expand Produce Conserving Technology

Starting in the mid-twentieth century, the advent of new fertilizer production technologies allowed the world to grow crops at a new scale. While that so-called Green Revolution helped producers to feed more people than ever, it also created a focus on crop production rather than systems efficiency. And that imbalanced focus has led to a worldwide agricultural system that wastes about a third of the food it produces, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.
AGRICULTURE
martechseries.com

oVice Announces Business Partnership With Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

A variety of video options are now available in the virtual office: oVice. oVice has recently agreed and signed a business partnership with Zoom Video Communications, Inc., the provider of the Zoom video communication platform. This partnership will allow oVice’s customers to seamlessly access from its service platform to a Zoom meeting without having to move from one tool to another.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Picsart to Acquire Computer Vision and AI Company DeepCraft

As video editing surges on the creator platform, the boutique firm will help accelerate Picsart’s video offering through AI and image processing. Picsart, the world’s leading digital creation platform and a top 20 most downloaded app worldwide, today announced that it is acquiring the research and development company DeepCraft for an undisclosed sum.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ctv#Patents#Mediaocean Announces#Omnichannel Advertising#Marketing Technology News#Sharepoint#Gm#Verification Technology#Protected Media
martechseries.com

Deloitte Agrees to Acquire the Business of BIAS Corporation, a Leader in the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Market

Acquisition extends Deloitte’s ability to deliver end-to-end cloud transformation services and cloud migration services for Oracle Solutions. Deloitte has agreed to acquire substantially all of the assets of BIAS, a cloud consulting firm that is a leader in the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) market with experienced cloud professionals based in the United States and India. Founded in 2000, BIAS capabilities focus on advise, implement and operate services for cloud infrastructure, database, middleware, applications, analytics and security.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

UniformMarket Forays into Asset Management; Launches an Exclusive Platform for Law Enforcement Departments English

Illinois-based leading eCommerce company, UniformMarket, which specializes in providing advanced eCommerce solutions for uniform providers have announced their advent into asset management with a dedicated Asset Manager for public safety departments. Marketing Technology News: OneOf AnnouncesWhitney Houston NFT Collection. As law enforcement agencies are required to manage a wide range...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
martechseries.com

Redbox Deploying Digital Video Signage on an Expected 4,000 Kiosks Through Partnership With Velocity MSC Expanding Promotional Capabilities

With rollout more than 50% complete, screens provide Redbox a powerful new way to promote new movie releases as well as its free streaming service, and offer advertising opportunities that will be seen by millions of consumers in high traffic locations. Redbox, a leading entertainment company, announced it has deployed...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

UK SAAS Company Zymplify Launch Intent Data Platform Lead Onion

Lead Onion is a powerful intent-driven sales enablement platform that allows users to identify, prioritize and connect with leads and prospects in real time. SAAS company Zymplify Group has launched Lead Onion, a powerful intent-driven sales enablement platform that allows users to identify, prioritize and connect with leads and prospects in real time.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
martechseries.com

TPGi Is Excited to Announce the Product Launch of Jaws Connect, a First-Of-Its-Kind Solution That Delivers Direct Assistive Technology User Feedback

TPGi is excited to announce the product launch of JAWS Connect, a first-of-its-kind solution that delivers assistive technology user feedback directly to the enterprise organizations seeking to deliver accessible digital experiences. TPGi is excited to announce the product launch of JAWS Connect, a first-of-its-kind solution that delivers assistive technology user...
ELECTRONICS
martechseries.com

PubMatic Executive Peter Barry Promoted to Global Role of VP Addressability

Barry to relocate to New York to lead PubMatic’s audience data business. PubMatic, a sell-side platform that delivers superior outcomes for digital advertising, today announced it has appointed Regional Director, Australia and New Zealand, Peter Barry to a global role, naming him VP of Addressability. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Infobird Upgrades Its Intelligent Interactive Training Product

An innovative AI application that can start a new era for corporate training. Infobird Co., Ltd , a software-as-a-service provider of innovative AI-powered, or artificial intelligence enabled, customer engagement solutions in China, announced that it has upgraded its cloud-based intelligent interactive training SaaS product to empower enterprises to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of sales and customer service representatives training by leveraging technologies such as AI chatbots. By simulating a real-life training experience, sales or customer service representatives are able to get trained with a virtual customer anytime, anywhere in the world. The upgraded product now also supports training in English for clients with international training needs. When combined with the company’s intelligent quality inspection product, these two products can create a closed-loop management of customer engagement and training of sales or customer service representatives. This could further drive additional business values for enterprises in the future.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Avaamo Unveils the Broadest and Most Comprehensive Multilingual Support in the Conversational AI Industry

Avaamo’s Conversational AI Platform now supports 114 languages and dialects for Voice and Digital Assistants. Avaamo, a leader in Conversational AI platform, today announced its support for 114 languages and dialects across its platform to enhance the global deployments of Customer Experience (CX) and Employee self-service use-cases. Avaamo is already...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Insured.io implements Customer Engagement strategy for AmFed

New platform provides a more streamlined, unified customer experience for AmFed. insured.io, a provider of cloud-based, customer engagement solutions for the insurance industry, is pleased to announce that AmFed has successfully implemented the company’s Customer Engagement Platform. Based in Ridgeland, Mississippi, AmFed has been a leading provider of tailored workers’...
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Atos Expands The Scope Of Its Security Operations Centers And launches “Managed Detection And Response For Media”

Atos announces the launch of a new Managed Detection and Response (MDR) cybersecurity service for the media and entertainment industry, addressing media and video content piracy and protecting organizations against targeted cyber threats. As media companies play a vital role in forming a public outlook, their high-quality content makes them...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

You & Mr Jones Named Marketing and Communications Partner of Record for LegalShield and IDShield

The global brandtech group to lead company’s marketing ecosystem with modern, tech-driven, progressive partnership. PPLSI, the parent company of LegalShield and IDShield, and a champion of equal access to justice and security, announced today that it has named global brandtech group You & Mr Jones as Marketing and Communications Partner of Record for both brands.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

AppLovin Announces Launch of Secondary Offering

AppLovin Corporation, a leading marketing software company, today announced that certain of AppLovin’s stockholders, including KKR Denali Holdings L.P (the “Selling Stockholders”), intend to offer for sale in an underwritten secondary offering 6,500,000 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock. KKR Denali Holdings L.P. will also grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 975,000 shares of Class A common stock. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from the offering. AppLovin is not offering any shares of its common stock in the offering.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Moody’s Acquires Two European KYC Firms

Moody’s Corporation is acquiring two European companies in a bid to enhance its Know Your Customer (KYC) capabilities. The company announced in a news release Friday (Dec. 3) it had acquired the U.K.’s PassFort Limited and entered into an agreement to acquire kompany out of Austria. “Our customers rely on...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Spiceware Conducts PoC with Operational Services, a Subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom AG

Spiceware, a member of Born2Global Centre, has announced that the company is conducting PoC on PII ANP solution with Operational Services, a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom AG, the largest telecommunications provider in Europe. Through this PoC, Spiceware will verify product performance and usability in accordance with European local standards to verify the pseudonymization standards required by the European Personal Information Protection Act (GDPR).
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy