Nebula and Hugo Award-winner Nnedi Okorafor’s latest African futurist book is a thrilling novella in which technology blends with ancient magic and innocence is destroyed by the cruelty of man. And with the 14-year-old “Adopted Daughter of Death”—who forgets her name when she’s imbued with deadly power by a seed that falls from the sky, and christens herself Sankofa—Okorafor has created one of the year’s most compelling protagonists. We join Sankofa as she journeys through a near-future Ghana, glowing with a green aura that kills anything it touches. She’s desperate to understand who she is and why she was chosen, and the keenly original characters she meets along the way are ready to help, despite (or because of) their fear.

