Brandon Lewis has admitted his autumn deadline for legislating on controversial proposals to tackle legacy issues in Northern Ireland has been missed.In July, the Northern Ireland Secretary announced plans for a statute of limitations which would end all prosecutions for Troubles incidents up to April 1998 and would apply to military veterans as well as ex-paramilitaries.Mr Lewis said in October that the Government intended to legislate on the plans “this autumn”.If that takes a bit more time, then that’s something we’ve been prepared to do, hence why we didn’t deal with this earlier in the year Brandon LewisBut he said...

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO