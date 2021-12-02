ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Gaga Reflects On Her Acting Mistakes, After 'House of Gucci' Premiere

By Sakaynah Hunter
Elle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust days after her latest movie, House of Gucci hit the big screens, Lady Gaga has given an interview in which she reflects on some of her acting mistakes. Looking back at her film and television career, the pop star turned screen-siren pinpointed a particular moment, during her 2001 role in...

Billboard

Here's What Critics Are Saying About Lady Gaga's 'House of Gucci' Performance

Lady Gaga could be gunning for another Academy Award with her upcoming film House of Gucci, if early reaction from fans and critics is any indication. The pop superstar stars as Patrizia Reggiani in the biographical crime drama opposite Adam Driver, who portrays Reggiani's ex-husband and Italian fashion house mogul Maurizio Gucci. Early reactions from critics who've seen the film -- including Rolling Stone's David Fear, who tweeted, "It is absolutely criminal how good of an actress Gaga is" -- could point to more awards in her future. Gaga won her first Oscar in 2018 for best original song alongside her co-writers of the Billboard Hot 100-topping Bradley Cooper duet "Shallow" from A Star Is Born; she was also nominated for best actress that year.
Parade

Gaga Ooh La La! Lady Gaga's Net Worth and How She Got So 'Beautiful, Dirty, Rich'

Lady Gaga has long been fascinated with fame, and that translated into her becoming one of the most famous people on Earth—with a net worth to match. The singer, dancer, writer and actress started as a pop star who hid behind elaborate costumes and literal hair-bows, but recent years have shown us more of the woman—Stefani Germanotta—behind the celebrity.
Al Pacino
Lady Gaga
Aldo Gucci
Tom Ford
Salma Hayek
Patrizia Reggiani
Maurizio Gucci
Vice

Lady Gaga reviewed her own performance in The Sopranos

Before she was famous, Gaga had a small part in the HBO show. Before Stefani Germanotta became Lady Gaga, stadium filler; Oscar-winner; Italian-American, she was known as "Girl at Swimming Pool #2". In the ninth episode of the third season of The Sopranos, Gaga had a small appearance that her fans, upon her ascent to fame, quickly rooted out. Now, as she starts the campaign trail to win an Oscar for her critically-acclaimed performance in House of Gucci, she’s reflected upon her acting debut.
People

Lady Gaga's Hairstylist Frederic Aspiras Says He Cried When She Asked Him to Dye Her Platinum Hair Brown

Fredric Aspiras, Lady Gaga's longtime hairstylist and friend, spent months preparing the hairstyles of Patrizia Reggiani, Gaga's character in the new film House of Gucci. In the film, which was released on Nov. 24, Gaga, 35, stars opposite Adam Driver, who plays Reggiani's ex husband, Maurizio Gucci. The film details the story behind Reggiani, now 72, who was convicted of hiring a hitman in the 1995 killing of Gucci after they had ended their marriage.
Variety

Lady Gaga and Jared Leto Talk Their ‘House of Gucci’ Transformations: ‘It Was An Immersive Experience’

Father, son and house of Gaga. Method acting aside, Lady Gaga worked through both a physical and mental transformation to play her character inspired by the real-life Patrizia Reggiani. “I’d say truly the most challenging part was playing a murderer,” Gaga told Variety’s Marc Malkin at the red carpet premiere of the film at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles. “But I will say that after a lot of research, I realized that she knows that she made a big mistake, and it was a lot of trauma that drove her towards this huge mistake that I know she regrets. So when...
ABC News

'House of Gucci' review: Lady Gaga puts real sizzle in the Oscar race

Maybe you’ve heard that “House of Gucci” is an overlong jumble of overwrought acting and over-the-top Italian accents. Relax. Buy a ticket to this ravishing soap opera about high fashion and higher crimes and you’re in for the year’s most seductive guilty pleasure. Except why feel guilty about having a blast? Bloody murder hasn’t been this delicious since “Knives Out.”
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Makes a Stunning Arrival in Sheer Purple Gown With 8-Inch Heels at ‘House of Gucci’ London Premiere

For tonight’s “House of Gucci” premiere in London, Lady Gaga opted for a stunning purple Gucci Love Parade dress that debuted on Hollywood Boulevard in LA last week. The singer and actress hit the red carpet in typical Gaga fashion, making waves while posing expertly in a Gucci spring 2022 look. She wore a vibrant purple silk chiffon cape gown with nude see-through panels and crystal details, black fishnet stockings and black gloves with crystal details. For shoes, the 35-year-old star donned a pair of her tried-and-true, signature platform booties. The black faux leather Pleaser Flamingo-1020 style came with gems covering the...
imdb.com

Lady Gaga Is Not A Fan Of Her Pre-Fame Acting In A Sopranos Bit Part

Before she became a pop star and a movie star, Lady Gaga had a bit part on HBO's "The Sopranos." Though Gaga made appearances in the 2013 and 2014 Robert Rodriguez films "Machete Kills" and "Sin City: A Dame to Kill for" — and was later nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress with her 2018 performance in "A Star Is Born" — her star was on the rise much earlier. In "The Sopranos" episode 9 from season 3, "The Telltale Moozadell," first broadcast in April 2001, she made an uncredited appearance as a teenager at the high school of A.J. Soprano,...
fashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: Cher & Normani Among The Pirelli Calendar’s 2022 Stars, Cate Blanchett Covers PORTER, And More!

Lensed by musician Bryan Adams, the next installment of the iconic Pirelli Calendar fittingly takes its inspiration from music stars who’ve shaped the entertainment world as we know it. And, naturally, chart toppers from the current day and decades past are starring front and center. Titled On the Road, the first calendar to be published in the wake of COVID-19 also happens to celebrate the 150th anniversary. For the 2022 edition, the months of the calendar unfold over more than 160 pages and 70+ portraits of St. Vincent (who’s also the cover star), Kali Uchis, Saweetie, Cher, Normani, Jennifer Hudson, Iggy Pop, Grimes, Bohan Phoenix, and Rita Ora. The photos were taken last summer over the course of three days at the Palace Theatre in Los Angeles and Hollywood’s Chateau Marmont hotel, and subsequently at the Scalinatella hotel in Capri. To coincide with the release, Adams has composed a song, On The Road, which will be included on his next album. Feast your eyes on a snippet below!
New York Post

Lady Gaga shockingly wins first acting award for ‘House of Gucci’

Haters be damned: Some critics believe Lady Gaga’s performance in “House of Gucci” is award-worthy. Despite mixed reviews of her performance, the star of Ridley Scott’s new drama has scored her first award for her take on Patrizia Reggiani, who famously hired a hitman to murder her ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci, in 1995.
Collider

Lady Gaga Improvised Her Father, Son, ‘House of Gucci’ Line

Father, son, and house of Gaga-- sorry, Gucci. When the first trailer for House of Gucci was released in July, the internet exploded with chatter about its innumerable line-reads, rejoinders, and chicer-than-chic costumes - well, all of those things plus Jared Leto's bald cap. Two moments, however, captured the zeitgeist like no other. In one, Lady Gaga's Patrizia Gucci, née Reggiani, menacingly stirs her tea while telling us she's not much of an "ethical person"; in the other, she crosses herself and utters the already infamous lines: "Father, son, and house of Gucci." It set the internet ablaze. And as it turns out, the line was the product of a Gaga ad-lib, Variety reveals.
imdb.com

House Of Gucci Review: Lady Gaga Does Her Best Dracula Voice In Ridley Scott's Wicked Satire Of The Rich And Clueless

It's Lifestyles of the Rich and Clueless in Ridley Scott's "House of Gucci," an odd duck of a film that wants to serve you both a scrumptious gourmet meal and greasy fast food in the same bite. There's a wobbly, unbalanced quality to the entire thing, as Scott and company try to make something akin to a prestige drama cosplaying as a trashy soap opera. And yet it's hard not to have fun with everything on display here — all the glitz, all the glam, all the bad accents.
Seattle Times

‘House of Gucci’ review: A mesmerizing Lady Gaga joins this enjoyably nutty family

“House of Gucci” is one of those movies that audiences will laugh at; not because it’s bad (it isn’t), not because it’s supposed to be funny (it isn’t, really, though I’m not sure anyone told Jared Leto that), but because most of its characters seem to function on a purely operatic level — it’s full of performances that the screen can barely hold. Director Ridley Scott slyly knows this, because everything about this movie is enormous: the opera music that punctuates many of the scenes, the ‘80s jewelry, the array of Italian accents, the running time. But all that bigness is part of the fun; this real-life soap opera, with Lady Gaga giving a mesmerizing performance at its center, is enjoyably nutty, and goes down wonderfully with popcorn.
Daily Beast

Lady Gaga Is Dynamite in ‘House of Gucci.’ The Rest is Gucci for Target.

If Father, Son, and House of Gucci is the Holy Trinity, as memorialized in the single-greatest line reading in cinematic history by Lady Gaga, then the scripture is delivered in Italian. Well, an Italian accent, at least. What kind of Italian accent? No one seems to know, and that is inevitably the central talking point when it comes to the new film House of Gucci. If only the movie could rise above that distraction.
